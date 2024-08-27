If anything happens to me, army chief and DG ISI will be responsible, says Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | Photo credit: AP

Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) reiterated that the military and the ISI were responsible for his condition and expressed fear for his life.

Khan, 71, who has been in Adiala jail since last year, also accused the current system of being resistant to criticism, responsible for the deterioration of the law and order situation across the country and ruining Pakistan cricket, which has faced repeated defeats.

In a message posted on X from prison, Khan repeated allegations of rigged elections and said that only a government with a real mandate will be able to plan fundamental reforms.

The ISI is controlling all administrative matters related to my imprisonment. I repeat: if anything happens to me, the army chief and the DG ISI will be responsible, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a detailed article on X.

Khan's comments come two days after the Pakistani government said the former prime minister's trial in cases related to last year's May 9 violence could be taken to military courts.

The events and acts of vandalism on May 9 last year called for the application of the Army Act as military installations were attacked and damaged, government spokesman for legal affairs, lawyer Aqeel Malik, had said.

On May 9 last year, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with an alleged corruption case.

His party's activists reportedly vandalized a dozen military installations, including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's house), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. A mob also attacked the Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Khan's lengthy message on X began by reminding the nation of the two assassination attempts on him: first in Wazirabad, Punjab province, and then again at the Islamabad court complex.

The ISI stole the CCTV footage from Wazirabad and the night before the attack in Islamabad, the ISI had taken control of the area where the incident took place, he claimed.

In their panic, they made my conditions of detention even more difficult. The staff responsible for ensuring that my food was not poisoned was changed for the fourth time, he wrote.

He also described the conditions in his cell and that of his wife Bushras: rats fall from upstairs when she prays and said the court had been informed of this.

Khan added that he had already explained why the Islamabad rally was postponed and it had nothing to do with any contacts with the establishment. “This entire government is running on lies; I don’t even read news about them. I have no contact with the establishment. If we hold talks with them, it will be only for the betterment of the country and the constitution,” the PTI chief added.

Drawing a parallel with the situation in Bangladesh, he also made a brief comment: “Cattle can be led in the desired direction, but humans cannot.” He added: “The army chief, the chief justice and the police chief were all loyal to the prime minister (in Bangladesh), but when the people took to the streets, they won their rights. Anyone who criticises the regime is labelled a digital terrorist. When internet services were cut off, people protested, but those in power could not handle the criticism. No one is allowed to voice their problems. The nation blames a specific institution for this,” he added.

What are his qualifications? Under his leadership, the law and order situation across the country is deteriorating, the PTI chief asked, describing the incidents of terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The former cricketer-turned-politician lamented the embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh on Monday (August 26, 2024) and said it marked a new record. He also lamented the current state of cricket in Pakistan, saying, “The responsibility for this entire collapse lies with one institution.”

