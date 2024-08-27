Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Singapore. A look at his likely schedule





Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Singapore soon to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Singapore soon to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. The exact dates of the Prime Minister's official visit are not yet known, but it will take place soon, a senior official said. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Singapore was highlighted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan after senior ministers from India and Singapore concluded a high-level meeting to strengthen their strategic ties. A four-member Indian delegation comprising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in Singapore. Calling the meeting “productive”, Mr Balakrishnan said: “We will announce an official visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore very soon. I cannot give you a specific date, but it will happen shortly.” During the multi-ministerial meeting, the two countries discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in digital, skills development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and manufacturing. Mr Balakrishnan also said that advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, as well as air and maritime connectivity are the new areas that Singapore and India have added to their bilateral discussions. “A country of over 1.4 billion people is now embarking on a major modernization of its aviation sector. This is an opportunity that only comes around once in two or three decades, and it's good that we're kind of at the forefront and have the opportunity (to collaborate),” he said. At the meeting, Singapore was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat. “During the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed the close and long-standing relations between the two nations, underpinned by strong economic and people-to-people ties,” Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement. Apart from Singapore's PayNow linking up with India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in February 2023, which allows financial institutions in both countries to transfer funds in real time, the two countries have also facilitated investments in renewable energy, such as green ammonia. “I am confident that the discussions we have had today and those to come will pave the way for greater collaboration between Singapore and India,” Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister said. An official announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is awaited. (PTI contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-singapore-soon-a-look-at-the-likely-agenda-6430835 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos