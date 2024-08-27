Imran Khan lashes out at incompetent PCB chief from jail after PAK defeat by BAN: Naqvi was behind most fraudulent elections





Former Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup winning captain Imran Khan lashed out at PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after Shan Masood and his teammates suffered their first Test match defeat against Bangladesh. Bangladesh completely outclassed Pakistan and registered their first win against them in red-ball cricket in 23 years.

Imran Khan shared a message from Adiala Jail. (AP Image)

Pakistan have had a tough time in recent times, failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup last year and being knocked out in the group stage of the T20 World Cup this year. The defeat against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was the final blow for Pakistan.

Ahead of the Test series, captain Shan Masood said that he would like to play the WTC final next year, but it seems like it is a long lost dream for them. After losing the first Test in Rawalpindi, Pakistan have fallen to eighth in the World Test Championship rankings after their 10-wicket defeat.

Imran Khan, who has been in Adiala jail since last year, spoke to reporters from there. He expressed disappointment over the decline of Pakistani cricket and blamed the current administration for the situation.

“Cricket is the only sport that the entire nation watches with great interest on television, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who have brought in an unqualified and favoured official to maintain their control,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by his X account.

The 1992 World Cup winning captain claimed Pakistan cricket had hit a new low with the Test defeat against Bangladesh.

“For the first time, we (Pakistan) failed to reach the top 4 in the World Cup or the top 8 in T20. And yesterday, we suffered an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new record. Only two and a half years ago, this team had beaten India by 10 wickets. What happened in those two and a half years when we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The responsibility for this entire collapse lies with one institution,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi owns $5 million property in Dubai

Imran did not hesitate to attack PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and claimed that he had been investigated by the NAB for corruption in 2008.

“Mohsin Naqvi owns a property worth five million dollars in Dubai in his wife’s name. He is involved in the wheat procurement scandal and is behind the most fraudulent election in our country. What are his qualifications? Under his leadership, the law and order situation across the country is deteriorating. Every day, people are being martyred in KP and Balochistan. Punjab Police has been tasked to target the PTI, which has allowed the robbers and bandits to become so powerful that they have started abducting and murdering policemen. Mohsin Naqvi himself was investigated by NAB for corruption in 2008,” he said.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will also be played in Rawalpindi from next Friday. It was earlier scheduled to be played in Karachi but was shifted to Rawalpindi due to the ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium.

