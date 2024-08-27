Trump's speech at Detroit National Guard convention draws mixed reactions





DETROIT (WXYZ) Reactions from service members and their families were mixed Monday when former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the 146th National Guard General Convention at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Although both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris were invited, only Trump attended.

After listening to his speech, Hector Ocasio, a member of the Puerto Rico National Guard, told 7 News Detroit, “For me personally, his message was one of encouragement to the military and their families.”

Tanairi Ochoamartinez, the wife of a National Guard member, said: “It was a little disappointing to see NAGAUS become so politicized, an event where soldiers are supposed to only see red, which is their blood.”

Trump's speech began with an introduction by Kid Rock who said: “A huge military salute and welcome to our 45th, soon to be 47th, President of the United States, President Donald J. Trump.”

Once on stage, Trump immediately explained how he would support the National Guard if elected in November.

Part 1: Donald Trump speaks at National Guard conference in Detroit

Part 1: Donald Trump speaks at National Guard conference in Detroit

He said: “When I return to the White House, I will give you the support, the funding, the training and the equipment that you need. And I will get you the raises that you truly deserve.”

In response, Ocasio told 7 News Detroit: “I honestly feel encouraged, his message inspired me.”

Trump also focused on his recent support for RFK Jr., his experience working with the military during his time as president and what he sees as an imminent danger in international relations.

He said he believed we had never been closer to World War III and continued to talk about a potential conflict.

Part 2: Donald Trump Speaks at National Guard Conference in Detroit

Part 2: Donald Trump Speaks at National Guard Conference in Detroit

“We make a lot of reports that are stupid. Like the one that came out a few weeks ago that we would lose in a war with China. Have you seen that report?” Trump asked. “You don’t make reports that we’re going to lose to China in a war. That’s stupid people who do that, like the people in power right now.”

In response to statements like this, Ochoamartinez said: “The message was very divided, it never mentioned unity, it never mentioned working together, it set the tone for separation.”

In the past, the military vote has tended to lean Republican, but some wonder if that is starting to change.

“November 5th will be the most important day, in my opinion, in the history of the country,” Trump said.

The former president is expected to return to Michigan on Thursday to tour Potterville and talk about economics and manufacturing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxyz.com/news/national-politics/former-president-donald-trumps-speech-at-detroit-national-guard-convention-draws-mixed-reaction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos