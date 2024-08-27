General McMaster believes Trump bears some responsibility for chaotic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan





CNN —

Retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who served as national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, said Monday that his former boss bore some responsibility for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

McMaster told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the former president made the decision in 2017 to maintain a U.S. presence in Afghanistan, but Trump later changed his mind. The Trump administration ultimately reached a deal with the Taliban requiring U.S. troops to withdraw from the country by May 2021. President Joe Biden, after taking office, pushed that date back to August.

He couldn’t stick to his decision, McMaster, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from early 2017 to April 2018, said on AC 360. He didn’t stick to his decision. And I think people were listening to him and manipulating him with these mantras: ‘End the endless wars and Afghanistan will be a graveyard of empires, etc.’

Asked by Cooper whether Trump bears any responsibility for the much-criticized withdrawal during the Biden administration, McMaster replied: “Oh, yeah.”

Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday, marking the third anniversary of the attack on Kabul's Abbey Gate airport that killed 13 U.S. service members.

Trump was joined by some family members of fallen service members. The former president has regularly attacked the Biden administration and recently Vice President Kamala Harris, now his Democratic rival for 2024, over the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

McMaster, in his new book, At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House, wrote about his perception that Trump often sought praise and approval from strong foreign leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte so that he could be seen as an equally strong leader.

“I'm trying to explain the strengths of some aspects of the president's character, but also his vulnerabilities. And of course, I've hesitated at times to write some of these things because I thought I didn't want to give, if he were reelected, some kind of playbook on how you can perhaps manipulate Donald Trump,” McMaster said Monday.

McMaster's breaking of his silence on Trump's White House tenure comes as Americans debate whether to put the Republican presidential nominee back in the Oval Office or make Harris their new commander in chief.

McMaster responds to Kelly's characterizations of Trump

While sometimes critical of the former president, McMaster offered a unique and nuanced insight into Trump's decision-making process on Monday.

“I’ve watched him learn and adapt and really evolve his understanding of situations. People often ask me, ‘Does he listen?’ Yes, he listens. But often when he comes to what I consider to be a really solid conclusion, based on discussions with a wide range of people and a wide range of perspectives, he can’t stick with that decision and the policy goes haywire,” he told Cooper.

In February 2017, Trump appointed McMaster, a three-star general who served with distinction in the 1991 Gulf War and the Iraq War, to be his national security adviser.

McMaster remained in the Trump administration for just over a year and was replaced by former U.S. ambassador and Fox News analyst John Bolton, who himself published a book detailing a series of disturbing and shocking allegations about his time working for Trump.

Asked if he would serve again in a Trump administration, McMaster said he would not.

“I think, Anderson, I'll work in any administration where I feel like I can make a difference, but I'm a little burned out on Donald Trump,” he said.

And as for whether he would work in a Harris administration, McMaster said: “I don't know if I would be effective there, probably because of my different views and what constitutes a reasonable policy toward the Middle East, or whether I could really fill the void.”

CNN's Kate Sullivan and Peter Bergen contributed to this report.

This report has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/26/politics/former-trump-national-security-adviser-mcmaster-afghanistan/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos