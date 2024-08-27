Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi seek bail in new Toshakhana case





ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan]August 27 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed separate bail applications after their arrest in the new Toshakhana case related to a jewellery set gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife filed the applications through advocate Salman Safdar under Section 9(b) of the NA Ordinance 1999 and Section 497 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The applications have sought direction from the accountability court to grant post-arrest bail to the couple in the “interest of justice and fair play”. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have named the state and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman as parties in the case. The development comes at a time when Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are in judicial custody in Adiala Jail in the Toshakhana case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last week. The couple was arrested in the case on July 13, hours after a district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted them in the iddat (un-Islamic nikah) case. The case file, which comprises two volumes, was filed by NAB investigating officer Mohsin Haroon and case officer Waqar Hassan before an accounts court, according to a Geo News report. The registrar of the accounts courts will consider the fresh application. After removing the objections, the registrar will send the case file to the administrative judge of the accounts court. The administrative judge will then decide whether to conduct the hearing himself or transfer it to another accounts court. It is pertinent to note here that Administrative Judge Nasir Javed Rana is already hearing the £190 million case against Imran Khan.

The new NAB case is related to a case related to a jewellery set gifted to PTI founder Bushra Bibi’s wife by the Saudi Crown Prince when Imran Khan was the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022. The jewellery set, comprising a ring, a bracelet, a necklace and a pair of earrings, was gifted to Bushra Bibi during her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021, according to the NAB reference. It said that Imran Khan and his wife illegally kept the jewellery set, Geo News reported. It said that the Deputy Military Secretary informed the Toshakhana Section Officer to estimate and reveal the price of the jewellery set. It also said that the jewellery set was not deposited at Toshakhana. The jewellery company sold the necklace for 300,000 euros and the earrings for 80,000 euros in 2018. Details regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company. On May 28, 2021, the price of the jewellery set was estimated at 70.56 million Pakistani rupees (PKR), the price of the necklace was PKR 50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewellery was worth 10.50 million at the time, the report said. As per the rules, the price of 50 percent of the jewellery set is around PKR 30.57 million. The National Treasury suffered a loss of around PKR 30.28 after the jewellery was undervalued, Geo News reported. According to the case, the former Pakistani prime minister and his wife violated the NAB order. He also said that an investigation has been initiated against them following the instructions of the NAB chairman on August 1, 2022. (ANI)

