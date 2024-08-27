Pope Francis begins Asian tour with interfaith meeting at Istiqlal Mosque in Indonesia





As Pope Francis begins his highly anticipated tour of Asia next week, one of his first major stops will be the famous Istiqlal Mosque in Indonesia. The 87-year-old head of the Catholic Church, known for his commitment to religious dialogue, will host an interfaith meeting with representatives of Indonesia's six officially recognised religions. The visit comes at a time when the nation, often celebrated for its religious tolerance, faces growing challenges to its image of moderation. Pope Francis, who has faced numerous health problems and is now dependent on a wheelchair, will begin his trip in Jakarta on September 3, where he is expected to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. During his visit to the Istiqlal Mosque, the Pope will meet with representatives of Islam, Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Catholicism and Protestantism. Indonesia, a country where about 87 percent of its 280 million citizens are Muslim, is also home to one of the largest Christian populations in Asia, with Catholics making up just 2.9 percent of the total population. The Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, is a powerful symbol of Indonesia's struggle for independence from Dutch colonial rule. It is located across from the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, with the two religious sites connected by the “Friendship Tunnel”, a symbolic underground passage representing religious tolerance. The Pope is expected to pass through this tunnel, thus further emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence. The Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque, Nasaruddin Umar, expressed his pride that Indonesia had been chosen as the first stop on the Pope's Asian tour. He stressed the importance of using the visit to highlight the commonalities between different religions and ethnicities, especially in a nation with a diverse and pluralistic society. Despite Indonesia's constitutional guarantee of religious freedom, the country has faced cases of intolerance in recent years, including the imprisonment of Jakarta's Christian governor for blasphemy and violence against religious minorities. Local residents and religious leaders are optimistic about the impact of Pope Francis' visit. Cantika Syamsinur, a 23-year-old student, welcomed the pope's arrival, hoping it would foster greater respect among Indonesia's diverse religious communities. Catholic priest Thomas Ulun Ismoyo, spokesman for the pope's visit, expressed hope that the interfaith meeting would lead to positive change at the local level, advocating for humanity and social justice. The pope's visit, originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marks an important historical moment for Indonesia.

