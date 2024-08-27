Starmer's hypocrisy over cronyism will backfire

While voters may give Starmer the benefit of the doubt, the scandals that have erupted so soon after he took office will not go unnoticed for long (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Reuters)

Sir Keir Starmer deliberately chose the Downing Street Rose Garden for his back-to-school speech to remind voters that it was the site of the Tories’ lockdown-lifting parties and Dominic Cummings’s press conference on his eyesight. But on Monday it was the prime minister who bore the brunt of accusations of cronyism within the Labour party.

He was speaking from Downing Street for the first time since the allegations began, including giving Labour donor Ian Corfield a temporary role as Treasury director and giving another party donor, Waheed Alli, a pass into Number 10. It was a dramatic U-turn from the leader who launched his party manifesto on a promise to change the culture of government away from the cronyism of the Tory years. Corfield has since transformed his role into that of an unpaid adviser, while Alli no longer has a pass.

While Starmer has been keen to explain his tough spending decisions, he has not been as keen to address allegations of corruption. He has brushed off media questions as if they were a Tory concoction, refusing to discuss or explain the roles of Labour-affiliated figures in government. “I’m not really going to be lectured on that by the people who have dragged our country down so far in recent years,” he said.

Starmer's refusal to answer legitimate questions about the appointments allows the Tories to pretend that the man who put the appointments at the heart of his administration believes in a moral right to govern, bordering on arrogance.

Voters may be giving Starmer the benefit of the doubt, but the scandals that have erupted so soon after he took office will not go unnoticed for long. Oasis, which is preparing for a comeback, needs no comparison to the nepotism of Tony Blair, whose claims that his New Labour was whiter than white were so quickly tarnished.

Starmer could have argued that he is benefiting from the reforms led by former Conservative minister Francis Maude, who acknowledged that there was a place for a type of appointment somewhere between the special policy adviser Spad and the civil servant. These might be people affiliated to a party with relevant expertise in a particular policy area, who understand the ministerial agenda and are the driving force behind change.

Instead, his government, like others before it, is reluctant to appoint people like Corfield and Alli to SPAD positions, because while the country is not paying attention to the rise and fall of civil servants, political appointees are easier to count and criticize.

And while an overwhelming parliamentary majority is clearly a sign of Starmer's political authority in the Commons, it also has the effect of strengthening his position with civil service leaders.

A new regime offers opportunities for ambitious civil servants. The interpretation of appointment rules is never as flexible as at the start of a new regime. As the Conservatives have learned to their cost, as the power of an administration diminishes, so does the willingness of its permanent civil servants to interpret the rules in favour of the politicians around them.

Having heard so much about Sue Gray’s expertise in Whitehall, we expect her to play the role of an impartial senior civil servant, forgetting that the job of chief of staff to the prime minister is an entirely different role, designed to protect the principal. There is also a vacuum at the top of the civil service with cabinet secretary Simon Case set to leave his role after his medical team advised him to resign in 2025 due to a deterioration in his neurological health. The Tories have written to Case, demanding to know who issued Alli’s pass, but do not expect a meaningful response any time soon.

Starmer and Gray are taking advantage of a precedent set by Boris Johnson when he was prime minister. By ousting former cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill in favour of a more political appointee, Johnson changed the nature of the senior civil servant’s role. Case, only 42 when appointed, was widely seen as a man who catered to Johnson’s whims. A strong government requires men or women with the authority to say no to the prime minister and his chief of staff.

Former leaders include Gus O'Donnell, who served as cabinet secretary to prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron, and Robin Butler, who served five former prime ministers. With Gray likely to have a veto over the choice of the next cabinet secretary, Johnson may have done her and Starmer a favour.

The safeguards are even more important in the absence of any meaningful opposition from the Conservatives. Over the weekend, they managed to persuade Richard Fuller, the party chairman, to stand up and condemn Starmer’s speech as performative, given that the real leader of Her Majesty’s loyal opposition, Rishi Sunak, was petting sheep at the Wensleydale agricultural show (Gromit is not pictured). On Monday Sunak has managed a lame tweet In response to Starmer’s speech, the attacks launched by the leadership candidates on social media failed to do any damage. When the country knows that someone is tweeting on behalf of 100,000 rank-and-file Tories who will decide the outcome of the election, the effect is compromised.

Starmer also declined to comment on why he chose to cancel the appointment of Gwyn Jenkins, the former number two in the armed forces, as the new national security adviser, prompting speculation in Whitehall that the prime minister would make a more political appointment. He is also considering giving the prime post of British ambassador to Washington to a political appointee.

Before MPs return to Westminster next week, Starmer is trying to manage expectations about how long he needs to turn things around. He has already spoken of the need for a decade of national renewal, which would mean at least two terms as a Labour leader. Back in the Rose Garden, he admitted that his government would never be perfect. He could at least try to make unforced errors.