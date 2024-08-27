Politics
Starmer's hypocrisy over cronyism will backfire
Sir Keir Starmer deliberately chose the Downing Street Rose Garden for his back-to-school speech to remind voters that it was the site of the Tories’ lockdown-lifting parties and Dominic Cummings’s press conference on his eyesight. But on Monday it was the prime minister who bore the brunt of accusations of cronyism within the Labour party.
He was speaking from Downing Street for the first time since the allegations began, including giving Labour donor Ian Corfield a temporary role as Treasury director and giving another party donor, Waheed Alli, a pass into Number 10. It was a dramatic U-turn from the leader who launched his party manifesto on a promise to change the culture of government away from the cronyism of the Tory years. Corfield has since transformed his role into that of an unpaid adviser, while Alli no longer has a pass.
While Starmer has been keen to explain his tough spending decisions, he has not been as keen to address allegations of corruption. He has brushed off media questions as if they were a Tory concoction, refusing to discuss or explain the roles of Labour-affiliated figures in government. “I’m not really going to be lectured on that by the people who have dragged our country down so far in recent years,” he said.
Starmer's refusal to answer legitimate questions about the appointments allows the Tories to pretend that the man who put the appointments at the heart of his administration believes in a moral right to govern, bordering on arrogance.
Voters may be giving Starmer the benefit of the doubt, but the scandals that have erupted so soon after he took office will not go unnoticed for long. Oasis, which is preparing for a comeback, needs no comparison to the nepotism of Tony Blair, whose claims that his New Labour was whiter than white were so quickly tarnished.
Starmer could have argued that he is benefiting from the reforms led by former Conservative minister Francis Maude, who acknowledged that there was a place for a type of appointment somewhere between the special policy adviser Spad and the civil servant. These might be people affiliated to a party with relevant expertise in a particular policy area, who understand the ministerial agenda and are the driving force behind change.
Instead, his government, like others before it, is reluctant to appoint people like Corfield and Alli to SPAD positions, because while the country is not paying attention to the rise and fall of civil servants, political appointees are easier to count and criticize.
And while an overwhelming parliamentary majority is clearly a sign of Starmer's political authority in the Commons, it also has the effect of strengthening his position with civil service leaders.
A new regime offers opportunities for ambitious civil servants. The interpretation of appointment rules is never as flexible as at the start of a new regime. As the Conservatives have learned to their cost, as the power of an administration diminishes, so does the willingness of its permanent civil servants to interpret the rules in favour of the politicians around them.
Having heard so much about Sue Gray’s expertise in Whitehall, we expect her to play the role of an impartial senior civil servant, forgetting that the job of chief of staff to the prime minister is an entirely different role, designed to protect the principal. There is also a vacuum at the top of the civil service with cabinet secretary Simon Case set to leave his role after his medical team advised him to resign in 2025 due to a deterioration in his neurological health. The Tories have written to Case, demanding to know who issued Alli’s pass, but do not expect a meaningful response any time soon.
Starmer and Gray are taking advantage of a precedent set by Boris Johnson when he was prime minister. By ousting former cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill in favour of a more political appointee, Johnson changed the nature of the senior civil servant’s role. Case, only 42 when appointed, was widely seen as a man who catered to Johnson’s whims. A strong government requires men or women with the authority to say no to the prime minister and his chief of staff.
Former leaders include Gus O'Donnell, who served as cabinet secretary to prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron, and Robin Butler, who served five former prime ministers. With Gray likely to have a veto over the choice of the next cabinet secretary, Johnson may have done her and Starmer a favour.
The safeguards are even more important in the absence of any meaningful opposition from the Conservatives. Over the weekend, they managed to persuade Richard Fuller, the party chairman, to stand up and condemn Starmer’s speech as performative, given that the real leader of Her Majesty’s loyal opposition, Rishi Sunak, was petting sheep at the Wensleydale agricultural show (Gromit is not pictured). On Monday Sunak has managed a lame tweet In response to Starmer’s speech, the attacks launched by the leadership candidates on social media failed to do any damage. When the country knows that someone is tweeting on behalf of 100,000 rank-and-file Tories who will decide the outcome of the election, the effect is compromised.
Starmer also declined to comment on why he chose to cancel the appointment of Gwyn Jenkins, the former number two in the armed forces, as the new national security adviser, prompting speculation in Whitehall that the prime minister would make a more political appointment. He is also considering giving the prime post of British ambassador to Washington to a political appointee.
Before MPs return to Westminster next week, Starmer is trying to manage expectations about how long he needs to turn things around. He has already spoken of the need for a decade of national renewal, which would mean at least two terms as a Labour leader. Back in the Rose Garden, he admitted that his government would never be perfect. He could at least try to make unforced errors.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/opinion/starmer-hypocrisy-over-cronyism-haunt-him-3247770
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's Tennis Welcomes From Schulenburg – Stanford Cardinal
- Oasis back with world tour
- Ukraine to present 'victory plan' to US next month, Zelensky says
- Troy University
- Farm workers are said to be tending to sick cows in the midst of the bird flu outbreak wearing only gloves.
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- UK government expands hardship fund for struggling families
- Erdogan calls Dr. Yunus
- Tickets for WTT China Smash go on sale on August 28
- Liam Gallagher answers in 2016 on what it would take for a Oasis reunion. #Oasis #BBCNews
- 'Same team beat India': Imran Khan's social media speech after Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh
- BBC Two announces premiere of 'Zelensky Story'