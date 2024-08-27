Imran Khan calls Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh 'embarrassing'





Former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan is very disappointed with his team's defeat against Bangladesh at home in the first Test.

Bangladesh secured a historic 10-wicket win in the first Test in Rawalpindi, a victory that came as a breath of fresh air amid the civil unrest in the country.

Meanwhile, for Pakistan, it was a disappointing defeat at home, where they have not won a Test match since 2022. They last won a Test match at home in February 2021 against South Africa.

Nine home games without a win is their second-longest winless streak of all time.

They have twice failed to win any of their eight home games (March 1959 to October 1964 and October 1998 to March 2000). Their worst run of all time remains 11 games without a win, from February 1969 to March 1975.

The defeat has propelled them to ninth in the WTC standings. They will need to win the second Test against Bangladesh to level the series and stay in contention in this WTC campaign.

After Bangladesh, they will play England in a home series in October which will include three Test matches.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood was heavily criticised for not including a spinner in the XI. They fielded a fast attack that couldn't get the job done in the first Test.

Although the pitch did not offer much turn in the first innings, Bangladesh spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan took seven wickets between them to take the lead in the second innings.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan lashed out at the national cricket body, led by Mohsin Naqvi, while expressing disappointment over the performance of the senior men's national team.

He even attempted this home defeat for Pakistan by embarrassingly accusing the Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of “destroying” the sport in the country.

Imran Khan criticizes Mohsin Naqvi and PCB

“Cricket is the only sport that the entire nation watches with great interest on television, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who have brought in an unqualified and favoured official to maintain their control,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by his X account.

“For the first time, we (Pakistan) failed to reach the top 4 in the World Cup or the top 8 in T20. And yesterday, we suffered an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new record. Only two and a half years ago, this team had beaten India by 10 wickets. What happened in those two and a half years when we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The responsibility for this entire collapse lies with one institution,” he added.

He further criticized PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his involvement in corruption. The PCB Chairman, who took control of the board in February 2024, is also Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister.

Meanwhile, Naqvi is now being singled out by former cricketers and cricket experts who are questioning him and blaming him for the sorry state of affairs in Pakistan cricket.

After Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test, Naqvi promised to change the face of Pakistani cricket saying that he would sort out the problems of Pakistani cricket, God willing. And the changes are on their way.

