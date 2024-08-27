Mr Abbas visits Moscow and Ankara

Ben Cohen

Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, has held on to power for so long that an entire generation of Palestinians and Israelis has grown up without knowing another leader in the role. First elected in 2005, he was set to serve a four-year term until 2009.

Abbas, however, was not ready to leave and so extended his term by another year. Fifteen years later, he is still there and continues to entertain the idea that when he finally leaves office, he will leave feet first.

As his indefinite term as president drags on, the 88-year-old has become increasingly irrelevant on the ground, both diplomatically and militarily. Israel has adopted a “better safe than sorry” approach to him, believing that a gerontocrat PLO leader with dictatorial tendencies is a more sensible option than taking back the PA’s West Bank or allowing a more radical leader to emerge. The outside world, particularly the European Union, has thought in similar terms, continuing to fund the notoriously corrupt PA, in the EU’s case, to the tune of nearly $1.5 billion over the past three years, and treating it as a state-in-the-making.

Yet from his perch in Ramallah, Abbas has failed to offer Israelis any security guarantees. He has failed to bring any prosperity to Palestinians in the West Bank, where more than 30 percent of the workforce is unemployed. He has failed to establish any unity with Hamas, his bitter Islamist rival, or to curb the desire of Hamas and allied groups to inflict monstrous atrocities on Israelis, as illustrated by the October 7 pogrom in southern Israel.

But most importantly, the vast majority of Palestinians hate Abbas. According to the latest poll by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Polling Research, 85 percent of respondents are dissatisfied with his performance and 90 percent want him to go.

Abbas has never cared about public opinion, and he has no intention of doing so now. Desperate to prove that Hamas is not calling the shots, he continues to travel the world, presenting himself as the legitimate and elected leader of Palestine, rather than as a petty tyrant who has remained in office despite objections from all sides. On some of his foreign visits, Abbas has demonstrated better than any of his detractors why he should retire from politics. On a trip to Germany two years ago, he launched into an extraordinary tirade when a journalist asked him whether he had an apology to offer to the families of the Israeli Olympic athletes murdered by Palestinian terrorists in Munich fifty years ago, accusing the Israelis of having perpetrated fifty holocausts.

Such comparisons are particularly unpleasant in Germany, which left Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Abbas's host, red-faced at their joint press conference.

Last week, Abbas hit the road again, but this time to countries where crudely anti-Semitic comparisons to the Holocaust do not attract opprobrium. His first stop was Moscow, a city he knows well from having written his doctoral thesis there, where he blamed the Zionist movement, not the Nazis, for the Holocaust of 6 million Jews. Meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, just as the Ukrainian army launched a courageous and well-received counteroffensive in Russia’s Kursk region, Abbas said the Palestinians had taken Russia’s side without a doubt. Russia is one of the dearest friends of the Palestinian people, Abbas said, adding: “We believe in you, we trust you, we feel your support.” “For his part, Putin reacted warmly, telling his Palestinian host that we are doing everything to support Palestine and the Palestinian people and emphasizing, without any irony, given the numerous war crimes committed by Russia against the Ukrainian population, that Moscow is primarily concerned with civilian casualties.

After greeting the Russian president, Abbas traveled to the Turkish capital of Ankara. The visit was somewhat more complicated, as his arrival in the Turkish capital came after a spat with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Abbas had declined an earlier invitation to address the Turkish parliament, citing Ankara’s alignment with Hamas as the reason, leading Erdoğan to angrily claim that the PA leader owed us an apology. After ironing out their differences, Abbas delivered a speech to the Turkish parliament on August 15 in a hall where all participants wore specially designed white scarves bearing the Palestinian and Turkish colors.

Turkish flags.

In a private meeting before the speech, the two leaders roundly condemned Israel’s massacres in the Palestinian territories, a recurring theme in Abbas’s remarks to Turkish lawmakers. The centerpiece of the speech was his promise to personally visit Gaza, encouraging Muslim leaders to go with him. “I have decided to go to Gaza with all my brothers in Palestine,” Abbas said to applause. “I will go even if it costs me my life. My life, our lives, are no more valuable than the life of any child who died in Gaza.”

All this is very noble, even if Abbas did not specify the date of his trip. Moreover, he was well aware that several members of parliament were holding up portraits of his rival, Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader assassinated in Tehran on July 31. In many ways, the speech was an attempt by Abbas to remind politicians in a country that has embraced Hamas and its genocidal agenda that the PA can also be radical enough.

It is tempting to dismiss all this talk as mere nonsense, which Abbas has no intention of putting into practice. But that ignores the fact that once the war is over, the governance of Gaza is a key issue for negotiators. If Hamas is not allowed to rule and Israel opposes restoring direct control, then who will rule the territory? For many Israelis, the idea that the PA should do so (on the grounds that, bad as it is, it is not Hamas) is not very convincing. Alternatives to Abbas, such as Fatah terrorist Marwan Barghouti, who is currently serving a life sentence in an Israeli prison, are also not very appealing. In his forays into Moscow and Ankara, Abbas has only reinforced the very message he hoped to undermine: that there is no credible and trustworthy leadership on the Palestinian side. This is a headache for all concerned, but especially for the Israelis.

Ben Cohen is a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.