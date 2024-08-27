Ann Coulter is now begging Donald Trump to shut up





Days after Ann Coulter was widely criticized for her comments about Gus Walz, the controversial author is offering Donald Trump some sage advice.

Attention Donald Trump: Harris' campaign is demanding a rule change to not mute mics during debates. Why? They're betting you won't shut up and lose the debate, like you did with Biden. 1. DON'T ACCEPT THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to shut up, Coulter joked to her 2.1 million followers Monday.

ATTENTION DONALD TRUMP: Harris campaign is demanding a rule change to NOT mute mics during debates. Why? They are betting you won't shut up and lose the debate, like you did with Biden.

1. DON'T ACCEPT THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to shut up. https://t.co/6sIJPAqOyp

Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 26, 2024

Coulter's latest rant is a reference to the microphone debate that was sparked after Kamala Harris proposed that she and Donald Trump keep their microphones on for the duration of their debate on ABC on September 10.

Through a spokesperson, Harris' campaign said Trump's campaign was concerned that its candidate would act like a president for 90 minutes. In response, Trump said he would probably prefer that to be the case and said Harris was neither a good debater nor an intelligent person.

In a subsequent X post, Coulter agreed with Trump's sentiments.

Last week, Coulter went viral for saying that Gov. Tim Walz's son's emotional reaction to his father's DNC speech was strange.

Her post, which has since been deleted, sparked a deluge of trolls, with many people enjoying watching pundits attack her on social media.

Coulter later deleted the tweet and wrote about X, I took it down as soon as someone told me it was [autistic]but it's the Democrats who go around calling everyone weird and think it's hilarious. Gus has a nonverbal learning disability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/now-ann-coulter-begging-donald-231519310.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

