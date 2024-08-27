Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares 'insights' from his kyiv visit with Russian President Putin | External Affairs Defence & Security News

Politics
Hours after speaking to US President Joe Biden about his recent visit to war-ravaged Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exchanged views on the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a telephone conversation with Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the findings of his recent visit to Ukraine. He also reiterated India's strong commitment to support an early, lasting and peaceful resolution of the (Russo-Ukrainian) conflict.
On Monday evening, he had briefed the US President about his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.
According to Russia's official news agency Tass, Modi confirmed to Putin that he would attend the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan, southwest Russia, from October 22 to 24. It will be the group's first summit after its enlargement.
Russia currently chairs the BRICS group. On January 1, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined the group, making it a 10-member bloc. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are the founding members.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Modi and Putin exchanged views on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The prime minister also shared the findings of his recent visit to Ukraine.
Modi stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement among all stakeholders to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution.
Modi had visited Moscow in July for the 22nd India-Russia bilateral summit.
On August 23, Modi made a nine-hour visit to kyiv, the first trip by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country's independence in 1991. He held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He also invited Zelenskyy to visit India, and the Ukrainian leader said he would be happy to visit the great country.
Modi's visit to kyiv comes six weeks after his summit with Putin, which was criticised in Western capitals.
Zelensky had expressed great disappointment at seeing Modi hug the Russian president. In kyiv on Friday, Modi hugged Zelensky and said he was ready to play a personal role in bringing peace.
The Indian Prime Minister had a telephonic conversation with Biden on Monday evening. According to the MEA, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine. The Indian Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability.
The MEA said the two leaders expressed common concern over the situation in Bangladesh.
They stressed on restoration of law and order and the need to ensure security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, the MEA said.
According to Biden's message on X, he praised Modi for his message of peace and humanitarian support for Ukraine.
The two leaders discussed their commitment to contribute to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
This is the first call between the two men since Modi visited Poland and Ukraine last week. The White House statement did not refer to Modi and Biden's discussions on Bangladesh.
The White House, in the transcript of the call, said the two leaders also discussed the United Nations General Assembly meetings in September, which Modi is expected to attend.
The President congratulated the Prime Minister on his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and continued humanitarian support to Ukraine, including its energy sector, he said.
First published: August 27, 2024 | 9:19 p.m. EAST
|
