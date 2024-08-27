Use of Foo Fighters' “My Hero” at rally permitted





Donald Trump's campaign is asserting its right to use Foo Fighters' “My Hero” at events despite the group's public denunciation of the campaign's previous use of the song.

“We have a license to play the song,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung wrote in an email to The Hill. He also tweeted at the band, using puns on the band’s song titles in his response: “These are times like this, facts matter, don’t be a fraud,” Cheung wrote, tagging Foo Fighters and linking to The Independent’s article on the licensing issue.

Billboard has reached out to a representative for Foo Fighters for comment.

Trump played the Foo Fighters' 1997 anthem to welcome Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the stage at a rally Friday (Aug. 23) in Glendale, Arizona, held after the independent presidential candidate suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump for president. “I don't think many of you have heard of him, he's very private,” Trump said just before the chorus of “My Hero” began to play. “He's a very private person, but he's very respected. He's a great person. I've known him for so long. For the last 16 months. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

“Permission was not sought from the Foo Fighters, and if they had, they would not have granted it,” a spokesperson told Billboard of the unauthorized use. Additionally, “appropriate action is being taken” against the campaign, the spokesperson added, noting that any royalties collected from the campaign’s use of the song will be donated to the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz campaign.

The Trump campaign’s use of “My Hero” is the third time this month that an artist has accused the campaign of using his music without permission. A day before the campaign’s use of “My Hero,” Cheung posted a 13-second video to his X account of Trump getting off a plane to Beyoncé’s “Freedom” — a song the Harris/Walz campaign had used as its official anthem, with Beyoncé’s permission, for weeks before. Shortly after Beyoncé’s record label and music publisher sent the Trump campaign a cease-and-desist notice, Cheung deleted the video from his account.

