Information Warriors Must Defend Information Integrity in Indonesia

Indonesia urgently needs a clear strategy to respond to the latest United Nations warning about the dangers of information ecosystems losing their integrity.

On June 25, 2024, the UN released its Global Principles for Information Integrity warning that the erosion of trusted information environments can undermine human rights, peace, prosperity and a sustainable future for our planet.

This reminder is timely, given that online information manipulation has significantly threatened the integrity of information in a number of democratic societies in recent years, particularly during elections.

The problem of disinformation in Indonesia

Indonesia learned this truth the hard way. During the Covid-19 pandemic From 2020 to 2021, the government and journalists struggled to combat misinformation about baseless cures and conspiracy theories discouraging vaccination. These falsehoods spread widely on social media, sowing confusion and fear among the population.

In the same way, during Indonesia 2019 presidential election Riots broke out in Jakarta after a conspiracy theory claimed the election, won by incumbent President Joko Widodo, was rigged, with the electoral commission involved.

And in December last year, humanitarian groups, including United Nations Refugee Agency (HCR), said hateful disinformation campaigns were behind attack m by hundreds of people (apparently university students) on Rohingya refugees housed in a government building in Banda Aceh.

Among the many types of information manipulation, misinformation and disinformation are of particular concern. According to the World Economic Forum, misinformation and disinformation are major global risks for 2024 and will rank fifth over the next decade, with environmental issues occupying the top four spots. In Indonesia, they are commonly called prankwhich means outright lies. However, this term does not cover the ever-evolving technologies and content production strategies that have blurred the lines between outright disinformation, conspiracy theories, and baseless but difficult-to-debunk propaganda.

These developments are particularly relevant for Indonesia, given the paradox of the country’s high social media usage and low level of social media literacy. On the one hand, Indonesia ranks among the top five nations in the world in terms of social media usage on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. On the other hand, the general population still lacks media and information literacy. Indonesia Digital Culture State Survey 2022 A study by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Katadata Insight Center, which surveyed 10,000 people in 34 provinces, found that only 7% felt very confident in identifying misinformation, even though 72.6% rely on social media for information and 71% consider misinformation a serious problem.

Information Warriors

These findings suggest that achieving the UN report’s long-term goals requires detailed mapping and cooperative efforts among civil society actors. They must become Indonesia’s information warriors, defending the truth in a system awash with fake news, disinformation, and other forms of manipulation. Their mission is increasingly critical as the problems expand beyond mere political or electoral concerns.

Indonesian journalists are the first to be affected, their credibility being jeopardized by the manipulation of information. Digital News Report 2024 According to a study by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, 59% of respondents say they are concerned about the accuracy of online content, up from 56% in 2023. Journalists play a critical role in combating misinformation by sharing with the public their three greatest superpowers: critical thinking, truth-seeking and commitment to factual accuracy. Dedication to rigorous fact-checking and investigative journalism is also essential to exposing false narratives and holding purveyors of misinformation to account.

Academics, researchers, and teachers also play a crucial role. Their innate curiosity and scientific acumen are invaluable in investigating information manipulation campaigns and improving media literacy in Indonesia. Teachers, for their part, can encourage students to explore media and information literacy more deeply, fostering a new generation that can distinguish fact from fiction. Academic institutions can also collaborate with media organizations to conduct research on the effectiveness of various measures to combat disinformation and develop evidence-based strategies for public information literacy.

Health experts must also join the fight against health misinformation by using their recognized expertise to communicate science. The pandemic is over, but misleading health content continues to proliferate online, with social media regularly posting deep fake videos using clips of public figures to promote questionable medications. Health experts can leverage their credibility to provide accurate, science-based information and work with fact-checkers or directly with technology platforms to flag and remove harmful content.

Social media influencers are another key group. The 2024 Digital News Report cited above shows that influencers receive more attention from internet users than mainstream media. As information warriors, influencers can leverage their large audiences and ability to create engaging content for young audiences. They can play a crucial role in spreading accurate information, debunking myths, and promoting media literacy. By partnering with credible sources and organizations, influencers can help bridge the gap between expert knowledge and the public, making accurate information more accessible and relevant.

The issue of funding for influencers who work for the integrity of information can arise and therefore deserves to be highlighted. It is a complex problem, but not insurmountable. When influencers collaborate, particularly in the context of agreements involving financial support, it is possible to access resources such as media investments through the Internet. Media Development Investment Fund Poynter Institutes Grants Global Fact-Checking Fund and research grants that allow universities to partner with influencers for public outreach. And influencers must exercise caution to avoid inadvertently contributing to misinformation, just as media outlets must be wary greenwashing when accepting sponsored reporting opportunities.

Crowdfunding could also become a promising alternative to support this multi-stakeholder collaboration dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of information. The creation of an organization responsible for managing fundraising efforts on behalf of the movement could help attract broader societal support. This organization would be able to ensure that funds are distributed efficiently to the “information warriors” who are on the front lines of this effort. To maximize impact, it is essential to implement a transparent mechanism that ensures that funds are allocated correctly and used to achieve the intended objectives.

Finally, the government also has a role to play. It has the power to put in place relevant policies without compromising freedom of expression and human rights protected by the Indonesian Constitution, if it wishes. Key institutions include the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, and the Ministry of Health – and even the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, given that social media scams targeting Indonesian migrant workers are commonplace.

Collaborative efforts

To strengthen and unify these various initiatives, collaborative activities such as digital investigation training, public communication workshops, and critical thinking education are essential. Constructive events such as roundtables can gather information on future directions and critical issues, such as the need to focus on fact-checking or developing pre-debunking initiatives, combating information manipulation at the local (and hyperlocal) level with different literacy levels, or combating new forms of manipulation.

In addition to the media investment fund and grants mentioned above as possible ways to support multi-stakeholder efforts, crowdfunding could also become a promising funding alternative. Creating an organization to manage fundraising efforts on behalf of the movement could help attract broader societal support. This organization would be able to ensure that funds are distributed efficiently to the “information warriors” who are on the front lines of this effort. To maximize impact, it is essential to implement a transparent mechanism that ensures that funds are allocated correctly and used to achieve the intended goals.

By strengthening the ranks of information warriors, Indonesia can meet the long-term challenge of combating information manipulation. This is crucial because information manipulation threatens not only individual entities but also democracy. This requires long-term cooperation that combines inclusive policymaking and media education tailored to the country’s socio-cultural diversities, as well as the application and development of technologies.