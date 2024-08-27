Trump adds former Democrats Gabbard and RFK Jr. to transition team





Donald Trump has named Robert F Kennedy Jr and Tulsi Gabbard to his transition team, days after the two former Democrats endorsed his campaign.

Ms. Gabbard is a former congresswoman and military veteran who ran as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 before distancing herself from the party.

Mr Kennedy had initially launched a campaign to win the Democratic nomination this time around, but later ran as an independent before dropping out and supporting Trump.

Meanwhile, more than 200 Republicans who served under previous presidents and party leaders have thrown their support behind Trump's rival, Kamala Harris.

In an open letter, former aides to George HW Bush and George W Bush, as well as senators John McCain and Mitt Romney, said another Trump administration would endanger American democracy.

Republicans wrote: “Of course, we have many honest ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Governor Walz. That’s to be expected.”

“The alternative, however, is simply untenable.”

The Trump campaign said Ms Gabbard and Mr Kennedy would serve as honorary co-chairs of the transition team, alongside Trump's sons and his running mate JD Vance.

Presidential transition teams come into action as soon as a candidate is elected. They participate in the selection of political candidates and the definition of the priorities of the new administration.

Brian Hughes, a senior Trump adviser, said the endorsements from the two former Democrats show the campaign is gaining support “across partisan lines.”

“We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team as we work to restore America to greatness,” he said in a statement.

On Monday, Trump welcomed Ms Gabbard, 43, to a stage in Detroit, in the key swing state of Michigan.

Ms. Gabbard, who represented Hawaii in Congress from 2013 to 2021, left the Democratic Party in 2022, complaining about her “wokeness.”

She appeared alongside Trump to commemorate US service personnel killed in an attack in Afghanistan three years ago, taking the opportunity to criticize the Biden administration.

Thirteen U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans were killed in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The incident came as US troops were carrying out a chaotic withdrawal from the country and the Taliban were returning to power.

Ms. Gabbard has frequently criticized U.S. military interventionism during her tenure in Congress.

At Monday's event in Michigan, Gabbard said she was calling on Democrats, Republicans and independents to vote for Trump in November – saying it was about “saving our country and serving the people.”

His official endorsement of Trump marks the culmination of a remarkable political journey over the past decade that began on the progressive left of the Democratic Party.

She was the first Hindu member of the US Congress, and later served as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee before resigning to support Senator Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign.

When Gabbard ran for president in 2020, she championed liberal issues such as government-run health care, free college tuition and gun control.

But Joe Biden became the Democratic nominee that year and won the presidency. Ms. Gabbard supported him, but left the party two years later.

She has since advocated conservative positions on issues such as abortion and transgender rights, and has become a regular and outspoken guest on Fox News. She has also been accused of spreading “Russian propaganda” by Ukrainian officials.

In early 2024, she was singing the praises of Mr Biden's rival, Trump, who will this time compete for the White House against Ms Harris.

In the months that followed, there was even speculation that Ms Gabbard could be Trump's potential running mate in November – a role that ultimately went to Mr Vance.

Mr Kennedy ended his independent presidential campaign on Friday and endorsed Trump, appearing alongside him at a rally in Arizona.

Allies of the former president have criticized Mr. Kennedy and Mr. Gabbard over the years.

Just four months ago, Trump called Mr. Kennedy “a radical leftist nutcase who was far more liberal than any Democratic candidate.”

Both former Democrats are also known to be staunch environmentalists.

Trump has promised to increase U.S. fossil fuel production and regularly uses the slogan “Drill, baby, drill!” at his rallies.

Leading Democrats quickly rejected the endorsements of Ms. Gabbard and Mr. Kennedy.

Rather than focusing on winning the support of hard-working Americans, Trump is more obsessed with winning the support of extremists like Gabbard and RFK Jr., who will do nothing but add to his sinking campaign, the party's rapid response director Alex Floyd said in a statement.

