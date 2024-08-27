Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Are Both Wrong About Unity





The most overused, misused, and misunderstood word in American politics is unity.

All presidential candidates promise to unite Americans. Yet almost all pundits and intellectuals lament the lack of unity.

When America is united, America is totally unstoppable, Donald Trump said in his inaugural address. With unity, we can do great things. Important things, Joe Biden insisted in his. Kamala Harris proclaimed in her acceptance speech at the Democratic convention that in unity, there is strength.

Such statements bring us to the first problem with the cult of unity: it is an appeal to power. Unity is indeed strength, but strength is an entirely amoral concept. Strength to do what?

Lynchings are united, that's why they are terrifying. The name of fascism, the fasces, was a bundle of rods representing the idea of ​​strength in numbers.

I am not saying that unity is necessarily bad, but its goodness depends entirely on what one does with it. If politicians consistently used the term power instead of unity, more people would understand that skepticism is justified when politicians demand it or invoke it for their agenda.

Second, our enthusiasm for unity runs counter to the Constitution. Presidents often speak as if they were running for prime minister in a parliamentary system. They promise to do things on their first day in office that a president cannot do alone in our system.

Trump vowed to be a dictator from day one of his second administration (especially on immigration and oil development). In 2019, Harris promised that if elected president, she would repeal Trump’s tax cuts on day one. Presidents can issue executive orders (often questionable ones) on day one, but they cannot pass or repeal laws. That is the job of Congress.

And Congress is not elected to do the president's bidding. The often-outlandish idea of ​​electoral terms for presidents is irrelevant. Legislators are accountable to their own constituents and principals.

If Trump wins, Democrats won’t feel compelled to endorse his agenda. And if Harris wins, Republicans won’t automatically bow to her agenda. A president can tell senators or representatives, “Look, I was elected to do X as much as they want,” but at least some can fairly respond, “Yes, and I was elected to try to stop you.”

This is a constitutional feature, not a bug. My American Enterprise Institute colleague Yuval Levin makes this point in American Covenant , the best book on the Constitution I have read. The Constitution was designed to foster political competition between the executive and legislative branches, between and within states, and between the federal government and the states. The separation of powers, the structure of Congress, and constant elections are designed to create conflict and tension—productive tension, in Levin’s words.

This competition is supposed to create better and more democratically legitimate policies, based on vehement disagreements. The goal of the Constitution is disagreement, not superficial agreement imposed by populist appeals to unity.

The most beneficial form of unity is consensus achieved through hard but good-faith debate. The only other form of unity that should be expected or demanded of Americans is fidelity to the rules of the Constitution about how those debates are conducted and how officials use the power granted to them. No president can be a dictator while the Constitution is in force.

I hate as much as anyone the stupidity and demagoguery that polarization breeds. But the problem is not so much disagreement as the inability to better express disagreement. Indeed, much of what drives our acrid disunity is the partisan desire to crush political opponents by imposing on them a unity and power not guaranteed by the Constitution.

Politicians often claim that the time for debate is over, which is an undemocratic insistence that my critics shut up and fall into line with my agenda. Sometimes, critics have a vested interest in shutting up, but only if they have definitively lost the debate. And even then, our system protects dissent because the Founders recognized that free speech is essential to a free society and that the majority is sometimes wrong.

When that happens, dissenters should be able to say, “We told you so.” I hope I live long enough to say exactly that when we return to the system of productive political disagreement enshrined in the Constitution.

