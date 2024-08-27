Is Donald Trump too old to be president? Deseret News





Most Utahns aren't concerned about Donald Trump's age as he campaigns for another term as president. But just over half say elected officials shouldn't hold office past age 70, and some would set the limit even younger.

It’s an interesting comparison between questions about whether Trump, 78, the oldest Republican presidential candidate in history, has the mental capacity to lead the country. If reelected in November, Trump will end his term a few months before his 83rd birthday, which would make him two years older than President Joe Biden.

A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found that 60% of Utah voters are not too concerned or not at all concerned about Trump’s age. Another 38% are very or somewhat concerned, while just 2% said they don’t know. HarrisX conducted the poll of 800 registered Utah voters from August 2 to 9. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Find the full data from the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute Utah poll here.

As expected, supporters of the two major political parties have very different views. The survey shows that 83% of self-identified Democrats are concerned about the former president's age, while 79% of Republicans are not.

Yet 62% of Utahns say there should be an upper age limit, meaning they must be under a certain age to be allowed to hold elected office, while 23% say there should not be and 15% don't know.

More than half of those polled, or 54%, who plan to vote for Trump in November say there should be an age limit. That figure rises to 76% among those planning to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. Meanwhile, 72% of those who voted for Biden in 2020 supported an age limit, compared to 51% of Trump voters.

Utahns generally agree that there should be an age limit for holding important office, reflecting a shared concern about the ability of older leaders to remain effective. But when it comes to choosing specific candidates, many voters tend to stick with their party, even if it means supporting an older candidate. That shows how strong party loyalty is in our elections, said Jason Perry, director of the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics.

Among those who say there should be a limit, 70 is the top choice across all political parties, most age groups and for both men and women. Those under 50 would set the limit at 65, and 65 was the second most popular choice among all survey respondents. Republicans in the poll were more likely to push the cap to 80 than Democrats. Overall, 70 percent of Utahns would set the age limit between 65 and 75, the poll found.

An October 2023 Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll found similar results, although a higher percentage of respondents would live into their 80s than in the new survey.

Perry said the new polls show a clear generational divide. Younger voters (79% of those aged 18-34) support an age limit. Older voters, particularly those over 65, are less likely to support the limit, with only about 46% supporting it.

That may be because they identify with older candidates or because they believe age brings valuable experience. On the other hand, younger voters, who are more likely to support age limits, want new ideas and are willing to let a younger generation take the lead. This generational divide underscores the complex ways in which age, experience and party loyalty influence how people vote, he said.

In addition to Trump’s age, the survey also asked respondents about his cognitive fitness to hold the nation’s highest office. The former president has come under increased scrutiny for apparent memory lapses and public speaking gaffes since Biden dropped out of the race. His lack of visibility shows that Republicans are now the target of the same concerns about age and consistency that they used against Biden, and there may be more attention paid to Trump’s shortcomings now that Biden has stepped aside, Heather Cox Richardson, an author and history professor at Boston College, wrote last month, according to Newsweek.

While Harris, 59, is leading the Democratic ticket, rather than taking on Sleepy Joe, Trump is the target of criticism over his age. At a fundraiser in California this month, Democratic presidential candidate Tim Walz, 60, called Trump low-energy, tired and a guy who needs to rest a little on the weekends.

The Utah poll found that 65% of Utahns believe Trump is mentally fit to serve as president, while 35% said they have doubts about his mental health. Again, the responses diverged sharply along party lines. According to the poll, 87% of Republicans believe Trump is mentally fit, while 91% of Democrats doubt it.

Combining fitness and age into one question, the survey also asked: “Do you think Donald Trump is showing that he is too old to be president, or do you think he is showing that he is fit to be president?”

On this question, 63% of Utahns say Trump is showing that he is fit and 37% say he is showing that he is too old. Republicans overwhelmingly say the former president is fit, while Democrats overwhelmingly say he is too old.

The president’s overall health has also become an increasingly important issue. As Dr. Marc Siegel recently pointed out in an opinion piece in The Hill, the American presidency has never been known for its transparency when it comes to health matters—quite the contrary.

Siegel, a professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Health, wrote last month that he has been calling for a full and transparent assessment of Biden’s health since before he became president. The meticulously redacted annual physicals reported by Dr. Kevin O’Connor (including the most recent one in February) are not medically satisfactory. They make no mention of cognitive testing or brain MRIs, despite the president’s frequent memory lapses, periods of disorientation, and inability to complete sentences, he wrote.

To that end, the poll asks: Who should be responsible for keeping the public informed about an elected official's health and fitness for public office?

The results show that 53% of respondents believe that it is the responsibility of elected officials, 41% that of party leaders and 28% that of their family. 26% of respondents believe that it is the responsibility of the media and 10% that of the State.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/politics/2024/08/26/donald-trump-age-mental-fitness-president-utah-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos