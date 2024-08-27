Media Advisory – Islamic Development Bank President to visit Brunei Darussalam and Indonesia for strategic engagements | News





Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 27 August 2024 The President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), HE Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, will undertake an official working visit to Southeast Asia, which will take him to Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Indonesia from 28 to 31 August 2024. The visit aims to strengthen strategic partnerships, enhance bilateral cooperation and underline the IDB's commitment to sustainable development in the region. During the first phase of his visit, HE Dr. Al Jasser will be received in audience by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, where strategic discussions on bilateral relations will take place. He will also hold high-level meetings with key government officials, including the Honourable Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to further consolidate cooperation between the IsDB and Brunei Darussalam. Upon arrival in Indonesia for the second phase of his visit, HE Dr. Al-Jasser will inaugurate two hospitals in Jakarta, developed with IsDB financing. These inaugurations will be attended by HE Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, as well as senior Indonesian officials. During his visit, HE Dr. Al-Jasser will hold bilateral meetings with several Indonesian ministers, including the Minister of Finance (IDB Governor), HE Sri Mulyani Indrawati and the Minister of Health, HE Budi Gunadi Sadikin. These meetings aim to deepen cooperation in infrastructure development, health and other key strategic areas. Media Opportunities: Ahmad Abu Ghazaleh, IsDB Communications and Outreach Department. Email: [email protected] About the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group: Rated AAA by the world’s leading rating agencies, the Islamic Development Bank is the pioneering multilateral development bank (MDB) of the Global South, working for 50 years to improve the lives of the people and communities it serves by delivering impact at scale. The Bank brings together 57 member countries across four continents, touching the lives of nearly one-fifth of the world’s population. It is committed to addressing development challenges and promoting collaboration to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by empowering people to drive their own sustainable green economic and social progress, building planet-friendly infrastructure, and enabling them to realize their potential. Headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the IsDB has regional hubs and centers of excellence in 11 of its member countries. Over the years, the Bank has evolved from a single entity to a group comprising: the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB); the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) responsible for research and training; the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC); the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD); the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC); and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, whose mission is to reduce poverty in IsDB member countries and beyond. For more information, please visit: ( www.isdb.org ) Find updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/islamic-development-bank/ Visit us on X: @isdb_group Engage with us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isdbgroup

