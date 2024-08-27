Modi, Biden discuss Ukraine, stress safety of Hindus in Bangladesh | India News





A few days after his return from Ukraine Prime Minister Narendra Modi US President Joe Biden briefed US President Joe Biden on his historic visit to Kyiv, reiterating India's consistent stance in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressing full support for the early return of peace and stability. During the conversation initiated by Biden, the leaders also shared concerns over the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the restoration of law and order, as well as the need to ensure security and stability. security minorities, in particular Hindus according to an Indian report. The conversation came ahead of a possible bilateral meeting between the leaders and a Quad summit scheduled for next month in New York, on the sidelines of the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly. Modi and Biden also pledged to strengthen cooperation within the Quad.

The rare mention of the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh in a conversation with a foreign leader is in line with India’s stated priority of ensuring their security in a country in crisis. In his congratulatory message on the occasion of X Day to Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, Modi had called for the protection of the Hindu community. However, the latter later told him in a telephone conversation that reports of attacks on minorities were exaggerated. “We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for the early restoration of peace and stability. We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early return to normalcy and ensuring the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” Modi said in a message on X.

The discussions on the Ukraine issue are also important, as Modi’s visit to kyiv follows an outrage in the Western world, led by the US, over the timing of the visit. The US was unhappy that it was happening on the occasion of the NATO summit in Washington. The fact that Modi chose Russia for his first bilateral visit in his third term, and a Russian attack on a children’s hospital on the day he landed in Moscow, only exacerbated this sentiment. There was no radical change in India’s position, however, as Modi expressed solidarity with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy but also told him that he needed to talk to Russia for an early return to peace. India maintains that it is important to engage Russia for a lasting peace. The White House has described Modi’s visit as potentially useful.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for President Biden's deep commitment to the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is based on shared values ​​of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties, the Indian statement said. Bangladesh in turmoil: Hindus, Sheikh Hasina supporters 'hide' amid mob attacks | Watch The leaders, he added, reviewed the significant progress made in bilateral relations and emphasised that the India-US partnership aims to benefit the people of both countries as well as entire humanity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/modi-biden-talk-ukraine-emphasise-security-for-hindus-in-bangladesh/articleshow/112816579.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos