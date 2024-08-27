Special counsel urges appeals court to revive Trump documents case





Federal prosecutors asked an appeals court Monday to restore Donald Trump's classified documents file, pushing back against the former president's claims that the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel violated the Constitution.

“The Attorney General validly appointed the special prosecutor, who is also properly funded,” Assistant Special Prosecutor James Pearce, a member of Smith’s team, wrote in a brief filed with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “In holding otherwise, the district court departed from binding Supreme Court precedent, misinterpreted the statutes that authorized the appointment of special prosecutors, and inadequately considered the Attorney General’s long history of special prosecutor appointments.”

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last month granted Trump's lawyers' request to dismiss the indictment on the grounds that Smith's appointment as special counsel violated the Constitution's Appointments and Appropriations Clauses.

He also notes that attorneys general have been appointing special counsels for more than 150 years, citing a 1998 law review article by now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh that refers to the practice as a deeply rooted tradition.

The brief places great emphasis on the Supreme Court's 1974 decision in United States v. Nixon, in which the court upheld the enforceability of a subpoena issued by the special counsel investigating the Watergate scandal.

The legality of a special prosecutor or prosecutor was not directly at issue in the Nixon case, but the Supreme Court ruled on the presumption that such appointments were permissible.

Cannon's order dismissing the Trump classified documents case referred to that section of the Nixon decision as nonbinding, but Smith's team argued Monday that the decision is binding on lower courts.

“With the exception of the lower district court, every court that has considered the issue has concluded that the Supreme Court's determination that these statutes authorized the Attorney General to appoint the Watergate special prosecutor was necessary to the determination that a justiciable controversy existed and therefore a determination that is binding on the lower courts,” Pearce wrote.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in 2022 to investigate Trump's handling of classified documents, as well as his efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Pearce noted in the filing Monday what he called the cascading impact Cannons' firing would have on the federal government if his reasoning stands.

“If the Attorney General does not have the authority to appoint subordinate officers, this conclusion would invalidate the appointment of every member of the Department who exercises significant authority and holds a permanent position, other than the few who are specifically identified by statute,” Pearce wrote.

“The district courts’ justification would also raise questions about hundreds of appointments across the executive branch, including the Departments of Defense, State, Treasury, and Labor,” Pearce added. “The implausibility of this result underscores why the district courts’ novel conclusions lack merit.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement Monday that Cannon's dismissal of the case was subject to confirmation.

“As we move toward uniting our nation, not only should the dismissal of the lawless Florida indictment be upheld, it should be immediately joined by a rejection of ALL witch hunts,” Cheung said, using a term Trump and his allies have adopted to refer to the legal battles Trump faces.

Cheung also called these cases “political attacks” and characterized them as election interference as Trump seeks a second presidential term.

Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he willfully withheld national defense information after leaving office and ordered the deletion of security videos at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump and his lawyers have often sought to dismiss or delay any legal proceedings in the indictments he faces until after the November general election.

This month, Trump asked a New York judge to again postpone the sentencing hearing in his bribery case until after Election Day. Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a payment to an adult film star in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

The trial, now scheduled for September 18, was postponed from its original date of July 11 after the Supreme Court granted Trump immunity in the federal election interference case, also being prosecuted by Smith’s team. The appeals process in the federal election case essentially ensured that the trial would not begin until Election Day.

Trump’s indictment in Georgia, related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, also won’t go to trial until November. The case has been put on hold so a state appeals court can hear arguments challenging a judge’s refusal to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as prosecutor.

