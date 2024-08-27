Modi, Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict, day after PMs' call with Biden





New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, a day after he held talks with US President Joe Biden and reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability. Modi shared with Putin the conclusions of his recent visit to Ukraine, saying he was firmly committed to a swift, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict. In a message posted on X, Modi also said they discussed steps to further strengthen their special and privileged strategic partnership.

I spoke with President Putin today. I discussed steps to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my thoughts on the recent visit to Ukraine. I reiterated India's strong commitment to support a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2024 Modi's visit to kyiv on August 23 was the first by an Indian prime minister since establishing relations with the Eastern European country. He also assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that India was ready to play an active role in all peace efforts. Putin's Peace Initiatives According to the Russian transcript of the conversation between the two leaders, Putin outlined the main Russian approaches to resolving the conflict and also gave a fundamental assessment of the destructive line adopted by kyiv and its Western partners. According to the Kremlin, Modi also confirmed his willingness to attend the annual BRICS leaders' summit in Kazan, Russia, in October. Modi visited Russia last month, where the two leaders discussed various issues, including India's position that no solution could be found on the battlefield and that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward. In February 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. The conflict has continued since then, with Moscow gaining ground in eastern Ukraine, while kyiv recaptured parts of Kursk in an operation launched last week. The United States and the European Union have supported Ukraine by providing arms and help to rebuild its economy. Also read: At least 8 Indians died fighting for Russia, 63 others want to return home, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Historic visits: Biden congratulates Modi On Monday, the Indian Prime Minister briefed Biden on his visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's support for an early return to peace, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to the White House, Biden congratulated Modi on his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine and for his message of peace and continued humanitarian support for Ukraine. The US transcript of the call, however, made no mention of their discussion on Bangladesh, while the Indian side said both leaders were concerned about the situation in the country. The MEA statement said the two leaders expressed common concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They stressed on the restoration of law and order and the need to ensure the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh. India-US relations hit a rough patch last month when Modi visited Russia as the US hosted NATO leaders in Washington to celebrate 75 years of the Western military alliance. The US administration has urged New Delhi to reschedule the India-Russia bilateral summit to dates that do not coincide with the NATO summit. US Secretary of State Donald Lu told the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee that Washington was holding tough discussions with India over the timing and symbolism of Modi's visit to Moscow. (Edited by Tikli Basu) Also read: Australia limits number of international students admitted, Canada allows fewer temporary workers amid growing migration



