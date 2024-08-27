Starmer in Berlin to discuss new UK-Germany pact





The UK is set to begin negotiations on a new cooperation treaty with Germany as the Labour government seeks to “reset” relations with Europe. Sir Keir Starmer, who is in Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the deal was part of an attempt to “turn the page on Brexit”. Downing Street said the deal would cover areas including energy security, technology and science. She added that it would also cover access to each other's markets and trade across the North Sea, although no further details were given. After Berlin, Sir Keir will travel to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

Number 10 said he hoped the new treaty with Germany could be concluded early next year. She added that it would build on a defense pact already under negotiation between the two countries, which should be finalized in the fall. The deal, announced last month, saw the two countries commit to jointly purchasing more military equipment and making it easier for each other's militaries to use, as well as increasing cooperation in areas such as cyberwarfare. Sir Keir has pledged to forge a closer economic relationship with Europe, including a “much better” trade deal than the one Boris Johnson negotiated in late 2020. His Labour government wants to strike deals with the EU to reduce border checks on food, ease red tape for touring artists and strengthen the recognition of professional qualifications, making it easier for some professionals to work abroad. She also wants to negotiate a security pact with the EU, as well as a new return agreement for rejected asylum seekers. It is not yet clear whether Brussels would consider major changes to the UK's existing Brexit trade deal, which is due for review in 2026.

Downing Street said the prime minister and Mr Scholz would discuss joint efforts to tackle illegal immigration by sharing more intelligence on people-smuggling gangs. Ahead of the visit, Sir Keir said the UK had a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe”. He said cooperation with Germany and France would be “crucial” on migration and in boosting UK economic growth. “We must turn the page on Brexit and repair the broken relationships left by the previous government,” he added. As well as meeting Mr Scholz, Sir Keir will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the heads of energy engineering group Siemens Energy and defence company Rheinmetall, which makes vehicles for the British military.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvg3pxz4334o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos