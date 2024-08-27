Putin holds talks with PM Modi, highlights Russia's approach to resolving Ukraine conflict









YEARS |

Updated: August 27, 2024

Moscow [Russia]August 27 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the conversation, Putin highlighted Russia's approaches to resolving the conflict between Moscow and kyiv.

Prime Minister Modi briefed Vladimir Putin on his recent visit to kyiv and stressed his readiness to reach a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have been in conflict for more than two and a half years.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in India said: “Vladimir Putin shared his principled assessment of the destructive policies of the Kiev authorities and their Western patrons, and then outlined Russia’s approaches to resolving this conflict.”

The two leaders also discussed necessary steps for implementation of trade and economic agreements resulting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Russia in July. The two leaders agreed to continue their bilateral contacts at various levels.

In a statement, the Russian Embassy in India said: “They expressed satisfaction with the way the two countries have worked together within the BRICS. Narendra Modi reaffirmed his readiness to participate in the Kazan Summit in October 2024, which will be held within the framework of the Russian Chairmanship of BRICS.”

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi shared the lessons of his recent visit to Ukraine and stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The Prime Minister recalled his successful visit to Russia last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia bilateral summit. They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Prime Minister shared lessons learned from his recent visit to Ukraine. He stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“I spoke with President Putin today. We discussed steps to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. We exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my reflections from my recent visit to Ukraine. We reiterated India’s strong commitment to support an early, lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The conversation took place a few days after Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine on August 23. This was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's position in favour of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“India has never been neutral, we have always been on the side of peace,” PM Modi told Zelenskyy. He said India was ready to play an active role in the path of peace and progress. Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February 2022. (ANI)

