Why Kamala Harris annoys Donald Trump so much.





As Kamala Harris spoke on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to ask, “IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?” Even for a man known for his deranged tweets, this was a case not to be missed. Trump is easily angered, easily sent into angry spirals, easily unsettled by a slight push of his emotional buttons, but Harris seems to push him into full-on derangement.

The social media frenzy isn’t the only example of the former president falling apart at his new opponent. Trump has questioned whether Harris is really black. He’s mocked her laughter. He seems particularly upset that the crowd gathering to see her is bigger than his own, suggesting she’s using AI to fake her fan count. (She wasn’t.) As she gave her speech at the DNC, he posted, WHERE’S HUNTER? He tried to take a dig at his running mate, Tim Walz, insisting that Walz was an assistant coach, not a coach. As Harris’ speech continued and Trump fell apart further, he did what he often does when he wants to vent: He called Fox News. During the 10-minute phone interview, he ranted and raved and appeared to accidentally press various buttons on his phone, punctuating the broadcast with random beeps, that is, until he was finally cut off.

As for Harris, the man once known as the Teflon Don is suddenly having a hard time getting his insults and accusations across. Trump has long channeled his ill feelings by ridiculing and denigrating anyone who challenges him, often with derisive nicknames; his target list also includes many Republicans. But some people seem to get on his nerves more than others. One politician he seems to genuinely despise is Barack Obama, whom Trump has targeted with the ugly and false claim that Obama was not born in the United States but rather in Kenya, his father’s homeland. Even after those claims were repeatedly debunked, Trump persisted. When Obama turned the tables and mocked Trump and his birther conspiracies at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump was visibly furious. Many in politics and the media believe that this moment – ​​this particular humiliation – is the reason Trump ran for president in 2016.

Trump clearly vilified his opponent in that race, Hillary Clinton. By this point, we already know why Trump’s 2016 campaign was so surprisingly successful, and it largely boils down to racism, sexism, and white voters’ fears of a changing country and their own decline. While many Americans saw a black president as a sign of progress, for many others, Obama was a symbol of the decline of white power in America. The prospect of a woman succeeding a black man in the White House plunged many white voters into a state of extreme anxiety and resentment: the end of male dominance in politics (not to mention workplaces, popular culture, etc.) signaled that white men were being unfairly ousted from their rightful thrones, rather than seeing centuries of inequality leveled.

It’s impossible for any of us to know what’s going on in Trump’s head or heart, but he certainly seems driven by similar anxieties and resentments. A black president rightfully angered him. The specter of a woman coming after a black man made him even angrier. Trump is a man who expects women to be beautiful and nothing else is his business — his Miss Universe pageant, his array of wives, his affairs, his nasty habit of insulting women because of their looks. (The only exception seems to be his daughter Ivanka, who may be in a special category because he sees her as an extension of himself.) His angry and bitter fans believe that Trump not only speaks for them, but that he stands with them.

Trump has also mocked Joe Biden, generally calling him old and slow, complained about his policies and blamed him for the chaos at the border and the economic woes. But Trump has rarely seemed enraged by Biden’s very existence, as he has been with Obama, Clinton and now Harris. And what makes Joe Biden different from Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris?

You know the answer, but just in case: Every American president in the country’s centuries-long history has been a white man, with one exception. Obama is black, Clinton is a woman, and Harris is black, Indian, and a woman. Trump, like so many of his supporters, seems to believe that there is a natural order to the world, and that in that order, white men are the deserved leaders. A change in that order is not a correction but a dangerous perversion. Even though Trump has complained that the election was stolen from him (it wasn’t), there has never been a sense that he felt Biden was an unnatural interloper; instead, he has blamed the deep state and a political machine that he believes robbed him of his rightful victory. But when it comes to opponents who are neither white nor male, Trump’s starting point is that they don’t even deserve to be in the ring.

The current levels of energy and enthusiasm for Harris undoubtedly reinforce this sense of entitlement. Masses of ardent supporters were supposed to be Trump’s thing; it is inconceivable to him that the crowds around Harris could outnumber his own. Harris also commands media and public attention; Trump thrives on attention and lash out when he feels deprived of it. Biden is many things—competent, consistent, likable—but he is not a person who has generated much passion among his supporters. Trump was, and Harris is now, too. And while Harris’s shiny new campaign and the exuberance it has generated are grabbing headlines, Trump’s campaign feels stale, its events mostly filled with diehards. Recent press coverage has focused on various misfires and failures. His running mate, J.D. Vance, is worse than a misfire. He is a liability. Harris has been so successful in mobilizing pro-abortion voters that Trump now claims he will protect American women’s reproductive rights, after spending his first term appointing Supreme Court justices who stripped away those rights. Until now, his campaign has boasted of helping to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Trump’s attempts to smear Harris and Walz have fallen flat. Part of the flatness comes from the fact that we’ve been hearing the same old story for eight years, with Trump raving and ranting about those he believes have not only wronged him but are ruining America. And it’s not just the content that seems tired; it’s the man himself. Trump has retreated into the right-wing echo chambers of Truth Social and conservative news networks and surrounded himself with crackpot true believers and MAGA zealots. His insults are less obvious and his angry social media posts are less funny, perhaps because he’s lost touch with what people outside the far-right fringe feel. In 2016, he was the right-wing uncle who annoys everyone at Thanksgiving but makes for good stories. These days, he’s more of the troubled, fading grandfather who won’t get out of his recliner and who worries us vaguely but mostly tries not to get involved. He understands that Harris is outperforming him on the field and running a much more vigorous campaign than he is; not only is he furious about it, he seems legitimately confused about why other people like her. After all, she’s someone who Trump says can’t be a great person just because of her race and gender.

In 2016, Trump spoke to a subject largely invisible to the college-educated urbanites who populate the ranks of America’s mainstream media: the profound sense of dislocation felt by many white voters (especially white men without college degrees) at the real-time decline of white male power. But over the past eight years, as white male power in the White House has been restored, Trump has drifted further and further away from reality. A fading Democratic candidate has been replaced by a dynamic one. Suddenly, Trump looks less like a man with his finger on the pulse of an invisible America than a man whose once-overwhelming vigor has frozen and who can’t hide his anger at a brighter, fresher opponent who embodies all the change he knows will spell his end. Which is why he’s so angry.

