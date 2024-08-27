Photo: Nick Strasburg/HBO

Henry Muck, aptly nicknamed Prince Hal by his family and friends, could be IndustryHenry’s version of the quintessential privileged rake. He’s a member of the British aristocracy, a literal gentleman, convinced he can save the world with the green energy company Lumi. He’s also convinced a number of investors as well as the management of Pierpoint & Co., where the main characters of the HBO series are tasked with managing Lumi’s IPO. The only problem is that the company lacks the fundamentals to actually succeed in the market. In the first two episodes of the show’s third season, Lumi collapses after its IPO, while Robert, played by Harry Lawtey, tries and fails to manage Henry’s ego. In the third episode, as all the characters converge on a green investment conference in Switzerland, one of Pierpoint’s own analysts (himself played by comedian Joel Kim Booster) turns on Lumi. It's not all bad news for Henry, though: he decides to get out of his investment while he can and turns his attention to his new favorite Pierpoint employee, Marisa Abelas Yasmin. While Henry seduces her in a very Cruel IntentionsIn this stylish pool scene, we get the impression that he is as contemptible and self-centered as he is, unfortunately, handsome and charming.

It's an effect that Kit Harington, Game of Throness former Jon Snow, intended to focus on the character. Himself a follower induced by confinement IndustryHarington jumped at the chance to sign on for the show and found himself fascinated by the way men like Henry float through the world armed with their charm. He brought out, as he told me in an interview before the season premiere, all the honeyed Boris Johnson charm of Henry Muck. That’s how so many public school boys get by, Harington told me. Because they’re funny.

How well did you know Industry when you started talking to creators Konrad Kay and Mickey Down about Henry Muck?

I had seen it and was a huge fan. Most TV shows treat you like an idiot these days, and the audience sees through it. I love shows that take a step forward and say they're going to trust you to follow the nuances and the innuendos. I don't know what the banking stuff means, but the characters are so strong and the actors are incredible. I had heard there was a new season and some pretty cool characters. I jumped in and asked my agent, “Is there something in this?” They contacted me and we talked about Henry. I thought, I could do that. I really know who this guy is.

As an American, I'm sure I miss a lot about Henry's cultural context. How did you go about understanding that?

On the surface, he's a real jerk. You say, Oh my God, you idiot! But I've met people like Henry, and they have a special charm. You shouldn't like them, but you do and you don't know why. It was fascinating to me. He doesn't see himself as some fancy con man. He genuinely believes he has a good product and that if you let him, he'd help save the world and make money. He's also driven by this horrible backstory that I won't get into yet, but there's a real trauma that helps him connect with the characters. He's a strange, disturbed, charming, but deeply sad guy.

Henry has a very particular sense of humor, especially when he's trying to seduce someone or sell them something. What was your approach to this kind of comedy?

That's his charm, isn't it? He's got a little Boris Johnson about him. There's something about that kind of self-deprecation, that way of charming people into forgiving you. There's something quite sinister about that. Henry wouldn't have worked without that charm. I hope it works!

A lot of your early scenes take place with Harry Lawtey's Robert and Marisa Abelas' Yasmin, and we see two very different sides of Henry. What was it like working with them?

I've loved Harry ever since I saw him in that movie. He's so vulnerable, in his own words, about the character he's playing. Harry and I really got along like brothers in love, which helped with the characters we played.

We've seen a little bit of how Yasmin learns to turn Henry on sexually, particularly her apparent interest in piss play. What's it like to play those scenes?

It speaks to the series that these scenes sometimes end up having unexpected results. When you read it on the page, it seems hilarious and grotesque in a very Industry and maybe people won't see it that way, but it also ends up being both romantic and potentially manipulative. Henry uses the word vulnerable a lot. He talks to people about certain things through therapy. I think we are manipulated by some characters in this world for laughs and then if you look back, we say to ourselves, Why did we laugh at that?

A lot of the class codes in this show are expressed through the costumes. How did you approach the way Henry would dress?

I really liked Laura Smith, the costume designer. I really loved the clothes. There were little details that were fun to point out throughout the film. He went to Winchester so, unlike an Eton boy, he didn't purposely wear mismatched socks. There are all sorts of little rules that you don't know about unless you're a member of the club. And a lot of those rules are about Henry welcoming Yasmin into this world, which is very strange.