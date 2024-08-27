Jack Smith Files Supplemental Indictment Against Trump In January 6 CaseExBulletin





Special counsel Jack Smith has been consulting with other Justice Department officials for weeks about the Jan. 6 case against Donald Trump. Drew Angerer/Getty Images .

Prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment in the federal criminal case against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after the Supreme Court granted the former president substantial immunity, according to a new court filing.

Court documents say the superseding indictment was presented to a new grand jury that had not yet heard evidence in the case. The documents say the new indictment “reflects the government’s efforts to comply with and implement the Supreme Court’s decisions and remand instructions.”

Prosecutor Molly Gaston said in a new court filing that the Justice Department would not insist that Trump appear in person for arraignment based on the new indictment. The Justice Department said it would confer with Trump’s lawyers and try to come up with a joint proposal on how to proceed in the case. Judge Tanya Chutkan had asked for an update by Friday.

Special counsel Jack Smith has consulted for weeks with other Justice Department officials about the case, which accuses then-President Donald Trump of leading a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and disenfranchise millions of voters. That conspiracy allegedly culminated in a series of violent attacks on police at the U.S. Capitol three years ago.

Trump has denied all charges. His lawyers have said that Trump’s words and actions on and before January 6, 2021, amounted to a legitimate investigation into possible election fraud. A conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court has largely sided with Trump, granting the former president absolute immunity from prosecution for acts that were “essential” to his official duties.

In a statement on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump called the indictment “an attempt to resurrect a dead witch hunt.” He said the “ludicrous new indictment against me” should be dismissed.

The Supreme Court decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, specifically disengaged a portion of the case in which Trump was accused of misusing the Justice Department to advance false theories of election fraud. But the opinion left unresolved many crucial questions for the Washington trial judge to consider.

Chutkan asked Smith and Trump's lawyers for advice on how to proceed.

There is no chance the case will go to trial before Election Day in November. And if Trump wins, he could ask his Justice Department representatives to drop it next year.

