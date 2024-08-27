The new hot spot between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea

Getty Images The Sabina Bank is located in the oil-rich Spratly Islands of the South China Sea.

A new sticking point has emerged in the ongoing maritime dispute between China and the Philippines, with the two countries clashing over another territory in the South China Sea. Both China and the Philippines have claimed various islands and areas of the sea. Their conflict has intensified over the years, with more ship collisions, skirmishes and allegations of armed threats. But last week, the situation came to a head when ships from Beijing and Manila collided near the Sabina Bank, with each accusing the other of deliberately ramming them. The bank, claimed by China as Xianbin Jiao and by the Philippines as Escoda Bank, is located about 75 nautical miles off the west coast of the Philippines and 630 nautical miles from China.

What happened at the Sabina bench?

On August 19, several Chinese and Philippine ships collided near the Spratly Islands, an oil and gas-rich area claimed by both countries for years. The Chinese coast guard said the Philippine ship had “deliberately collided” with it, while the Philippines said the Chinese vessels were carrying out “aggressive maneuvers.” A second round of clashes took place on Sunday, with both sides again blaming each other. Several other countries, including the UK, Japan, Australia and South Korea, as well as the EU, have criticised China's actions.

Video: Moment Philippines and China collide for the second time at Sabina Shoal

On Monday, the Philippines said 40 Chinese vessels blocked two of its ships from carrying out a “humanitarian mission” to resupply the Teresa Magbuana, a Philippine Coast Guard ship deployed months earlier to the shoal. The Philippines suspects China of land reclamation in Sabina Shoal. It has cited as evidence of such plans a crushed underwater coral mound filmed by its coast guard. Chinese state media has called the accusation “groundless.” Authorities sent the Teresa Magbuana to Sabina in April as part of an extended presence they plan to maintain on the shoal. Manila considers the mission essential to its efforts to explore the Spratlys for oil and gas. China, for its part, considers the presence of the Teresa Magbuana as proof of the Philippines' intention to occupy the bank. A recent commentary from China's official news agency Xinhua pointed to a decrepit World War II ship beached by the Philippines in 1999 on Second Thomas Shoal, known in Chinese as Ren'ai Jiao. A handful of soldiers are still stationed there and require regular rations. The ship has been a source of constant friction between the two countries for years, with China regularly trying to block the ship's resupply missions. “25 years later, the phenomenon is still there. It is clear that the Philippines is trying to repeat this scenario in Xianbin Jiao,” the commentary reads. “China will never be fooled by the Philippines again.”

Is this an escalation in the conflict between China and the Philippines?

In recent months, a series of dangerous encounters have taken place as both sides seek to assert claims to disputed reefs and outcrops, including Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal. Collisions usually occur as a result of the cat-and-mouse game that ships engage in as they try to chase the other side. China has increasingly used water cannons and powerful lasers against Philippine vessels, with Filipinos also accusing the Chinese of boarding their boats, provoking fights, as well as confiscating items and puncturing their inflatable boats. One of Manila's latest accusations was that Chinese coast guard personnel armed with knives, spears and swords had boarded one of their military ships and threatened their soldiers.