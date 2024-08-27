Politics
The new hot spot between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea
A new sticking point has emerged in the ongoing maritime dispute between China and the Philippines, with the two countries clashing over another territory in the South China Sea.
Both China and the Philippines have claimed various islands and areas of the sea. Their conflict has intensified over the years, with more ship collisions, skirmishes and allegations of armed threats.
But last week, the situation came to a head when ships from Beijing and Manila collided near the Sabina Bank, with each accusing the other of deliberately ramming them.
The bank, claimed by China as Xianbin Jiao and by the Philippines as Escoda Bank, is located about 75 nautical miles off the west coast of the Philippines and 630 nautical miles from China.
What happened at the Sabina bench?
On August 19, several Chinese and Philippine ships collided near the Spratly Islands, an oil and gas-rich area claimed by both countries for years.
The Chinese coast guard said the Philippine ship had “deliberately collided” with it, while the Philippines said the Chinese vessels were carrying out “aggressive maneuvers.”
A second round of clashes took place on Sunday, with both sides again blaming each other. Several other countries, including the UK, Japan, Australia and South Korea, as well as the EU, have criticised China's actions.
On Monday, the Philippines said 40 Chinese vessels blocked two of its ships from carrying out a “humanitarian mission” to resupply the Teresa Magbuana, a Philippine Coast Guard ship deployed months earlier to the shoal.
The Philippines suspects China of land reclamation in Sabina Shoal. It has cited as evidence of such plans a crushed underwater coral mound filmed by its coast guard. Chinese state media has called the accusation “groundless.”
Authorities sent the Teresa Magbuana to Sabina in April as part of an extended presence they plan to maintain on the shoal. Manila considers the mission essential to its efforts to explore the Spratlys for oil and gas.
China, for its part, considers the presence of the Teresa Magbuana as proof of the Philippines' intention to occupy the bank.
A recent commentary from China's official news agency Xinhua pointed to a decrepit World War II ship beached by the Philippines in 1999 on Second Thomas Shoal, known in Chinese as Ren'ai Jiao.
A handful of soldiers are still stationed there and require regular rations. The ship has been a source of constant friction between the two countries for years, with China regularly trying to block the ship's resupply missions.
“25 years later, the phenomenon is still there. It is clear that the Philippines is trying to repeat this scenario in Xianbin Jiao,” the commentary reads.
“China will never be fooled by the Philippines again.”
Is this an escalation in the conflict between China and the Philippines?
In recent months, a series of dangerous encounters have taken place as both sides seek to assert claims to disputed reefs and outcrops, including Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal.
Collisions usually occur as a result of the cat-and-mouse game that ships engage in as they try to chase the other side.
China has increasingly used water cannons and powerful lasers against Philippine vessels, with Filipinos also accusing the Chinese of boarding their boats, provoking fights, as well as confiscating items and puncturing their inflatable boats.
One of Manila's latest accusations was that Chinese coast guard personnel armed with knives, spears and swords had boarded one of their military ships and threatened their soldiers.
So far, there have been no deaths, although the Philippines says several of its soldiers have been injured. But President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has warned that any Filipino deaths resulting from China's actions will be punishable by law. considered an “act of war”.
Observers fear their dispute could spark a wider confrontation in the South China Sea.
Both countries tried to defuse the situation.
Last month, they agreed to allow the Philippines to resupply the Second Thomas Shoal outpost with food, supplies and personnel. Since then, no clashes have been reported.
The incidents at Sabina Shoal, however, raise questions about whether such detentes are effective when the conflict can simply shift to a new location.
Additional reporting by Ian Tang
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cp3d4rz922do
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's Tennis Welcomes From Schulenburg – Stanford Cardinal
- Oasis back with world tour
- Ukraine to present 'victory plan' to US next month, Zelensky says
- Troy University
- Farm workers are said to be tending to sick cows in the midst of the bird flu outbreak wearing only gloves.
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- UK government expands hardship fund for struggling families
- Erdogan calls Dr. Yunus
- Tickets for WTT China Smash go on sale on August 28
- Liam Gallagher answers in 2016 on what it would take for a Oasis reunion. #Oasis #BBCNews
- 'Same team beat India': Imran Khan's social media speech after Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh
- BBC Two announces premiere of 'Zelensky Story'