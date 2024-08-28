Black Holes and Revelations | Robert Hutton

<br />

” T“That’s what we’ve inherited,” said Keir Starmer, somberly, “not just an economic black hole, but a societal black hole.” It was a fine day, but the prime minister had arrived with his own little black cloud of miserabilism.

We were gathered in the garden of Number 10. I say “we”, but if the Prime Minister is going to work from his garden in August, I don't see why I shouldn't do the same.

Under the sun, the Prime Minister was doing his best to bring us down.

After announcing the cancellation of Rishi Sunak’s helicopter contract, 10 Downing Street probably got the message across by having Starmer’s first major speech delivered in a place he could walk to. There was another point to which we will return, but it is worth noting that the audience for the speech were people the Prime Minister had met during the general election campaign, and for them a trip to Downing Street would have been a much better gift than the usual invitation to stand for hours in their own workplace.

The Allegra Stratton Memorial briefing room has not been visited, and Boris Johnson recently spent £2.6m on making his government more professional. This visit has so far been refused by Starmer, for reasons that have not been explained.

Given the many terrible events that have taken place in this cursed room, Starmer’s reluctance to come within 100 metres of it is entirely understandable. It is usually used for off-camera briefings for journalists, but even these were cancelled this summer for maintenance work. It is unclear what exactly this entails: the place only opened in 2021, so the paint is still fresh. On the other hand, it has already seen three prime ministers leave. It would not be surprising to learn that the government has been calling in a team of priests to perform exorcisms around the clock for the past month.

Under the sun, the prime minister was doing his best to bring us down. Grey suit, grey tie, grim message. “The situation is worse than we imagined,” he said. “Things will get worse before they get better.” The next budget? “It will be painful.” Damn.

At least the messenger fit the message. That’s important. You wouldn’t want Graham Norton to give you a terminal cancer diagnosis, and Starmer is unlikely to succeed Harold Wilson in a post-prime ministerial role as a late-night chat show host. But as a messenger of bad news, he’s perfectly cast. The fun is over and it’s time to pay the bill, with Keir Starmer.

We were in the garden as part of a clumsy symbol. “A garden and a building that were once used for lockdown parties,” said the prime minister, reminding us who the bad guys were. “Well, that garden and that building are now at your service again.” If I may speak for the sketch writers, it is hard to imagine that they will ever be as fully at our service as they were in the days of Johnson and Dominic Cummings, but perhaps we are underestimating the Labour Party.

“We only do the kind of things Boris did” is not really a good defense.

Indeed, there have been many questions since then about who has been hired into Starmer’s administration. The controversy was sparked by Henry Newman, a former Johnson aide. He runs the “Whitehall Project,” which turns out to be a £45-a-year Substack. Newman, whose partner won a seat in Johnson’s House of Lords, has recently presented himself as an expert on cronyism. They say you should write about what you know.

“Most of these allegations and accusations come from the same people who brought our country down,” Starmer replied. It is true that Newman seems more keen to write about what might be happening in Downing Street now that he is no longer there than to reveal exactly what happened when he was there.

Take, for example, his interview for a construction job. In an impressive example of multitasking, it also served as Johnson’s alibi for the infamous “Abba party” of lockdown. The former Prime Minister is said to have said: He was not at his wife's party at the flat at number 10 because he was interviewing Newman, one of his wife's friends, in another part of the flat at number 10. This was at the same time that a going-away party was taking place on the ground floor of the flat at number 10, of which Johnson was unaware, although he had made a speech there. Perhaps Newman will tell us his side of this whole work-related bacchanalia later this year.

“I’m not going to be lectured by the people who led our country down,” Starmer insisted, before stonewalling any further questions. The slight problem is that “we’re only doing the sort of thing Boris did” is not really a valid defence.

“This is our country,” Starmer concluded. “Let’s fix it together.” And that was it for him. A small rain cloud broke away to spread its message of despair across the country.