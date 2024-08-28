Special Prosecutor Files New Indictment Against Trump Over 2020 Election | Donald Trump Trial





The Justice Department filed a new indictment Tuesday against Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The move does not substantially change the criminal case against him but shields him from prosecution after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump and other presidents enjoy immunity for official acts but not for unofficial acts.

Today, a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned a superseding indictment charging the defendant with the same criminal offenses charged in the original indictment, attorneys for Jack Smith, the special prosecutor in the case, said in a filing accompanying what is called a superseding indictment.

The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the government's efforts to comply with and implement the Supreme Court's decisions and remand instructions in Trump v. United States.

The document retains the same four charges against Trump that were originally filed last summer. But parts of the new indictment have been rewritten to emphasize that Trump was not acting in his official capacity when he tried to overturn the election.

The new document, for example, removes mention of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who helped Trump try to overturn the election. Clark was the only government official named as an unnamed co-conspirator in the original indictment.

Trump is therefore absolutely immune from prosecution for the alleged conduct involving his discussions with Justice Department officials, the Supreme Court wrote in its July decision.

The Supreme Court has also suggested that a president could benefit from criminal immunity in connection with acts between himself and the vice president. The superseding indictment reframes Trump's interactions with Mike Pence, emphasizing that he was Trump's running mate.

Elsewhere in the document, prosecutors emphasize that Trump was acting outside the scope of his official duties.

The defendant had no official responsibility related to the certification of election results by any state, the document states.

Prosecutors also stressed that Trump used his Twitter/X account for both official and personal purposes. They noted that the rally he attended on the Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, was a campaign speech.

Although the case is unlikely to go to trial before the November 2024 election, and even if Trump's lawyers file motions to strike more portions of the indictment, the decision to pursue a superseding indictment may have been made to avoid further delay.

In response to the new charge, Trump blasted the officials on Truth Social, saying the charge should be dismissed immediately and that no presidential candidate, or candidate for any office, has ever had to endure all of this legal warfare and weaponization directly from the office of a political opponent.

The entire case should be dismissed and dismissed on grounds of presidential immunity, as the U.S. Supreme Court has already unequivocally ruled, he wrote in one of a series of posts, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court's July ruling that former presidents are entitled to some degree of immunity from criminal prosecution.

He added in another: What they are doing now is the greatest sabotage of our democracy in history.

Trump has had enormous success in delaying his criminal cases, part of a broader strategy to push his legal troubles beyond November in the hopes that he will win and be able to appoint a loyalist as attorney general who would then drop the cases altogether.

In July, the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled that former presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for official actions that extend beyond the scope of their office, including any interactions with the Justice Department and executive branch officials.

The framework of criminal liability of presidents, as defined by the decision, has three categories: essential presidential functions which benefit from absolute immunity, official acts of the presidency which benefit from presumptive immunity, and unofficial acts which benefit from no immunity.

The court also ruled that special counsel Jack Smith could not introduce into evidence at trial acts considered official, even as contextual information that would allow jurors to show Trump's intent.

