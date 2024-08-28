Special counsel files revised indictment against Donald Trump in January 6 case





Special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment Tuesday in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, narrowing the allegations against the 2024 presidential candidate in light of the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling. Prosecutors did not drop any of the four charges they had originally brought against the former president. However, the newly redrafted indictment highlighted some of Trump’s alleged behavior, including allegations about trying to use the Justice Department to promote his false claims of election fraud. It also adjusts how prosecutors describe the allegations they continue to make about Trump’s election subversion schemes. The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in the case, reflects the government’s efforts to comply with and implement the Supreme Court’s decisions and referral instructions in Trump v. United States, the special counsel’s office said. Private and Official Duties In the repackaged indictment, prosecutors repeatedly argue that Trump had no constitutionally assigned presidential duties related to the transition of power after the election. They did so to underscore how the new indictment is consistent with the Supreme Court’s decision, which granted immunity for some of Trump’s conduct that fell within his official powers. In one instance, prosecutors pointed to the Electoral College certification proceedings that took place during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021. Part of the criminal charges The defendant had no official responsibilities related to the certification proceedings, but he had a personal interest as a candidate in being chosen as the winner of the election, the superseding indictment states, in a new line that was not in the original indictment. Another example involves a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign over the Georgia results, which he narrowly lost. The old indictment said the lawsuit was brought in his name, but the new indictment says it was brought in his capacity as a presidential candidate. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

