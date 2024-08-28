Will Donald Trump and Kamala Harris actually debate?





Is there going to be a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris or what?

A debate is officially scheduled for September 10 on ABC. But Trump is already hinting that he may not want to participate.

First, on Sunday night, Trump complained about ABC's Sunday morning show, This Week, and openly questioned why he should participate in a debate on ABC.

On his Truth Social website, Trump wrote: “I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both the ridiculous and biased interview with Tom Cotton (which was fantastic!) and journalist Jonathan Carls (you know?), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I wonder, why would I debate Kamala Harris on that network? Will panelist Donna Brazil ask the Marxist candidate questions like she did dishonest Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend who runs ABC do the same. Where is Liddle George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They have a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!”

This seems to indicate that Trump might not participate in a debate hosted by ABC.

Then on Monday, at an event at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump again lashed out at ABC, calling it the worst network for unfairness and saying it should really be barred from hosting a debate.

Then another problem arose that appears to have irritated the Trump campaign.

Harris' campaign has suggested that, unlike the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, the candidates' microphones should remain on throughout the debate. During the Biden-Trump debate, the candidates' microphones were muted when it was not their turn to speak.

Brian Fallon, a spokesman for Harris' campaign, said in a statement: “We understand that Trump's advisers prefer the microphone to be muted because they do not believe their candidate can act alone as a president for 90 minutes.”

Asked by a reporter Monday, Trump replied: “I don't mind. I'd probably rather have it on.”

But Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, responded forcefully in a statement, saying: “Enough with the games. We agreed to the ABC debate on the same terms as the CNN debate.”

In other words, the Trump campaign wants microphones off.

It makes sense that Trump’s team would prefer that candidates not have open mics for the entire duration of a speech, because, frankly, their candidate gets into trouble when he doesn’t have any safeguards. Think of his campaign rallies. When he sticks to the teleprompter, he stays focused. When he starts to improvise, he launches into personal attacks, ridiculous theories, and outright lies that make him seem petty and even unhinged.

It’s the same with debates. When Trump has a limited amount of time, maybe 30 seconds or a minute, to deliver his message, he tends to stay focused. If his microphone were left on for the entire 90 minutes of a debate, who knows what might come out?

Amber Phillips of the Washington Post wrote: “It's clear that the Harris campaign is hoping Trump will make mistakes as he gets more opportunities to speak.”

Just after the first debate, Axios' Sara Fischer wrote: “The muted mics made it difficult for Trump to interrupt Biden, making him appear more measured than in previous debates.”

The muted microphones also allow Trump to say whatever he wants, whether it's true or not, without being challenged by his opponent. If the microphones are left on, Harris could fact-check in real time.

Ultimately, Trump’s ego won’t allow him to not debate Harris. He doesn’t want to appear as though he’s avoiding Harris or afraid of her. I also wouldn’t be surprised if he accepts the challenge of having an open-mic debate because, again, his ego wouldn’t have it any other way.

It seems that Trump is not listening to his advisers when they tell him to stick to the text and not to engage in rambling personal attacks in his campaign speeches. He is clearly not listening to them.

But when his campaign insists that debate rules require microphones to be muted, Trump had better listen.

For this article, I turn the floor over to my colleague Rick Edmonds, media business analyst at Poynters.

Gannett announced Monday that it is financing debt incurred in the 2019 merger of GateHouse Media and Gannett. Loans from private equity firm Apollo Global Management that were due in 2026 and 2027 have been pushed back to 2029.

As my colleague Angela Fu and I have noted in the company's quarterly earnings reports, the company is pursuing a strategy to grow its digital audience revenue and diversify its related product lines. While progress has been made in this area, it no longer seems possible to achieve earlier target dates for faster growth and profitability.

CEO Mike Reed said in a press release that this new financing gives the company generous room to repay its debt. We believe this transaction announced today creates the time and flexibility needed to invest further in growth to achieve our transformation and fully unlock value for our shareholders.

Gannett has repaid principal and made interest payments on the $2.2 billion it borrowed for the acquisition. But those costs are eating into much of the cash generated by operations. And market conditions for Gannett and other regional publishers have gotten worse, not better, in 2024.

In other Gannett news, its product recommendation site, Reviewed, is being shut down, as reported by The Verges’ Mia Sato and The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr. Google’s algorithm changes have made it difficult for the site to build an audience, the company said.

The refinancing was well received on Wall Street. Gannett shares closed at $5.73, up 17.2% on the day.

Big changes at ESPN.

Burke Magnus, ESPN's president of content, unveiled a new content organization structure and announced the appointment of Mike McQuade as executive vice president of sports production, a new position created by Magnus.

As Awful Announcings' Ben Axelrod explains, “While it's not the same title that former editor and head of event and studio production Norby Williamson held before he was fired in April, McQuade's promotion makes him the polarizing successor to the former leader.”

In other words, when it comes to ESPN content, McQuade now becomes the No. 2 behind Magnus. McQuade has been with ESPN since 1987 and has overseen a variety of live events and studio broadcasts.

There were also several other leadership announcements, including the promotion of David Roberts to executive vice president and managing editor of sports and entertainment, meaning he will now be in charge of shows such as SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and The Pat McAfee Show.

Axelrod wrote for Awful Announcing: “As with any reorganization, the question is not just who was promoted, but also who was demoted or fired.” This, however, was not addressed in Magnus' memo, but will inevitably be a topic that will also dominate the headlines in the days to come.

A few thoughts I have left over from a story I had in Monday’s newsletter about University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. In case you missed it, Sanders banned Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking Sanders questions at press conferences. The University is backing Sanders, saying Keeler has launched sustained, personal attacks on him. They pointed to stories in which Keeler called Sanders a false prophet, Deposition Deion, Planet Prime, and the Bruce Lee of bullshit, among other things.

I then added that Sanders can't be forced to answer questions from someone he doesn't want to talk to, but it reflects poorly on him, the football program, and the school, which is clearly too afraid of Sanders to do anything but support him. Sanders comes across as petty and tyrannical, and the school comes across as weak.

Some readers felt that Sanders was being a bit soft and mean-spirited, but they also wondered whether Keeler had crossed the line with some of his comments. Some wondered whether he had delivered too many low blows in his otherwise fair criticism of Sanders. One reader, a former sportswriter with a long-standing reputation, felt that some of Keeler’s columns were overblown and disparaging of Sanders.

I understand their point of view. I was a sports columnist at the Tampa Bay Times for many years, and I don't think I would have gone as far as Keeler did about someone I covered. But hey, maybe that just means we have different styles.

However, this did prompt some additional thoughts.

First, Keeler is still able to do his job of covering Sanders and the Colorado agenda. He is a columnist, and unlike a reporting journalist, he does not need quotes or opinions from Sanders to write his articles. Now, if Sanders does not allow Keeler to ask him questions, he cannot complain if Keeler writes something he does not like or something that could have been clarified if Keeler had been allowed to ask questions.

Perhaps the most common and valid complaint a columnist can receive from a reporter is, “Why didn't you ask me that question before you wrote it?” By banning Keeler from asking a question, Sanders will never be able to say that again.

Finally, Sanders' ban probably had the opposite effect to what he intended. It made Keeler even more famous and, in many ways, a sympathetic victim in the case.

It seems that this whole matter can be cleared up by a meeting between Keeler and Sanders. Honestly, Keeler is probably happy with the current situation. It is up to Sanders to sort this out.

A major project by the Chicago Tribune on Illinois politics: The culture of corruption. The Tribune writes, “What makes Illinois so corrupt?” In the weeks and months ahead, the Tribune will explore and attempt to explain why corruption continues to plague virtually every level of government in our state, draining taxpayer dollars and robbing public service of meaning.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Brian Fallon is the spokesperson for Kamala Harris' campaign. A different position was mentioned in an earlier version of this article.

Have feedback or advice? Email Poynter Media Editor Tom Jones at [email protected].

The Poynter Report is our daily newsletter. To receive it in your inbox Monday through Friday, sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.poynter.org/commentary/2024/trump-skip-back-out-presidential-debate-harris/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos