Trump indicted again in election interference case after Supreme Court ruling on immunity





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump has been indicted again over his efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, an effort that culminated in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment Tuesday that charges Trump with the same four counts he faced in the original indictment last August: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempted obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against the rights of the United States.

The new indictment follows the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity last month, which barred the government from using certain “official acts” performed by Trump in his role as president in its prosecutions.

The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in the case, reflects the government's efforts to comply with and implement the Supreme Court's rulings and remand instructions, special counsel Jack Smith's office said in the filing Tuesday.

Trump called the new indictment shocking and a direct attack on democracy in a series of social media posts. The case is about a conspiracy to obstruct the 2020 presidential election, when it was them who obstructed the election, not me, he wrote. His campaign also sent out a fundraising email within two hours of the lawsuit being filed, claiming that Trump was “just indicted again” and urging supporters to “stand with Trump” by donating.

Although the charges are the same, some of the evidence has been narrowed in light of the Supreme Court's decision, which expanded what could be considered official acts.

Sections detailing Trump’s conversations with Justice Department officials, in which he allegedly asked them to support his false claims of election fraud, were removed from the previous indictment. Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who supported Trump’s claims and was nearly appointed acting attorney general, was removed from the list of unindicted co-conspirators. Prosecutors also removed references to advice Trump received or conversations he had with direct Oval Office advisers, such as White House counsel Pat Cipollone, as well as references to some of his tweets from that period.

The new indictment also highlights Vice President Mike Pence’s role as presiding officer of the Senate on the day of the January 6, 2021, electoral vote count, which appears to address the Supreme Court’s concerns about whether evidence of Trump’s campaign to get Pence to interfere in the count should be allowed. The Supreme Court’s ruling states that “whenever the President and Vice President discuss their official responsibilities, they are engaging in official conduct,” and therefore there is a “presumption of immunity” around their conversations. But the ruling also notes that Pence’s responsibility to “preside over the Senate” is “not a function of the executive branch.”

Other parts of the new indictment are the same, with prosecutors again arguing that Trump did not actually believe the lies he spread in the wake of his 2020 election loss and that he knew they were in fact lies.

“These allegations were unsupported, objectively unreasonable, and continually evolving, and defendant and his co-conspirators repeated them even after they were publicly refuted,” the indictment states. “These allegations were false, and defendant knew they were false.”

While many of the January 6 defendants have told the courts that they now acknowledge they were misled and regret that they were gullible enough to fall for Trump’s disinformation about the 2020 election, Trump himself has never publicly admitted that he realizes he is spreading disinformation.

Trump’s state of mind will be a major issue in a future trial, which won’t take place until after Election Day and could be complicated if he wins. If Trump wins, he or his representatives would almost certainly dismiss the case, along with other January 6 prosecutions: Trump has called the Capitol rioters “hostages” and “incredible patriots,” and he has indicated that he would pardon many, if not all, of the January 6 defendants. (Trump has said he would “absolutely” consider pardoning all of the January 6 defendants, but his campaign has said that pardons would be granted on a case-by-case basis.)

Trump's legal team had prepared for the possibility of a new indictment, according to a source familiar with the defense team's thinking, but believes the revised indictment still contains “fatal” flaws under the Supreme Court's reasoning.

“We don't think they'll be able to prove that this was purely campaign related,” the source added, suggesting that timing is on the former president's side.

The defense team is expected to request a briefing schedule to explain why the superseding indictment should also be dismissed, a process that could drag on for months.

Trump’s initial challenge on immunity grounds led U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to freeze the underlying case in December while he appealed. The case was returned to her court this month; the defense and prosecution are scheduled to file a joint status report on Friday.

Any dispute over outstanding immunity issues must be resolved before any further action in the case, the Supreme Court said in its ruling. That could take several forms, from a public hearing with witnesses to an entirely paper-based process consisting of several rounds of briefings followed by written decisions from the judge.

Trump is also using that immunity to challenge his conviction for falsifying business records in New York. His lawyers argue that the indictment in that case should be dismissed because the grand jury was confronted with evidence of official acts, tweets and conversations with advisers that should not have been considered.

A new grand jury has returned a new indictment in the federal case. The reduced charges could also be a way for prosecutors to avoid lengthy battles over evidence they say would not be allowed because of the Supreme Court ruling.

