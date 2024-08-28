I feel sad when people speak ill of leaders.











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia-President-elect Prabowo Subianto believes that there is a tradition in Indonesia that should be changed regarding opinions about leaders. Even though many achievements have been made. Prabowo said this at the National Democratic Party (NasDem) congress at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday night (27/8/2024) “It makes me sad that we have a tradition of always denigrating leaders. By swearing and looking for mistakes,” Prabowo said in defending Jokowi. Prabowo is known to have finally joined the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the middle of the second term after becoming a fierce rival in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections (Pilpres). Prabowo said Jokowi's first achievement was to control inflation. So far, inflation is under control at the level of 2.5 plus or minus 1 percent. Meanwhile, many countries in the world, even those in the developed group, have seen a sharp rise in inflation after the Covid-19 pandemic. “It's incredible for many countries, where there is a president who keeps inflation at 2.5% and is trying to reopen it,” he said. Indonesia, secondly, Prabowo said, has managed to recover faster from the Covid-19 pandemic. Both from a fiscal and macroeconomic perspective. Even today, Indonesia's economic growth can be maintained at the 5% level. “Why? Because of Mr. Jokowi’s leadership,” Prabowo said. “I witnessed when almost everyone suggested to Mr. Jokowi a total lockdown because of Covid 19. And many implemented a total lockdown. He probably had an instinct, he refused,” Prabowo explained. (me/me) Watch the video below: Pak Prabowo and Bappenas prepare 2 scenarios if Rotary wants to become a developed country



