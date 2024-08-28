What to remember from the new indictment against Donald Trump in the January 6 and election subversion case





CNN —

Special counsel Jack Smith delivered the latest twist in the 2020 election subversion case against former President Donald Trump, filing a revamped indictment Tuesday that he hopes complies with the U.S. Supreme Court's controversial immunity ruling and will allow the case to move forward.

The shortened indictment is 36 pages, down from the original 45. The special counsel did not drop any of the four counts against Trump, but he was forced by conservative Supreme Court justices to reframe the allegations underlying the charges.

The Republican presidential nominee had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election after his loss to Joe Biden, leading to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The new indictment was filed just weeks before voters are set to begin casting ballots in the 2024 presidential election, but a trial is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Here's what you need to know about the new indictment and what it means going forward.

What is different and why?

The most glaring difference between the two indictments: Prosecutors removed the entire section about Trump's attempts to use the Justice Department as a weapon to help his re-election.

And the new indictment no longer mentions Co-Conspirator 4, who was referenced nearly 30 times in the original case and who was previously identified by CNN as Jeffrey Clark, a Trump appointee to the Justice Department who embraced his false theories of election fraud and supported his efforts to use federal law enforcement powers to try to overturn the election.

Smith removed allegations that Trump used the Justice Department to carry out the scheme because the Supreme Court made clear that such acts were official acts and therefore immune from prosecution, said Barbara McQuade, a former prosecutor and professor at the University of Michigan Law School.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig called the indictment a strategic takedown of Smith by narrowing the Justice Department's charges.

The indictment now rests primarily on Trump's efforts to pressure state and local officials and submit false voter registrations, Honig said.

Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at Georgetown University Law Center, noted that the special counsel himself has not dropped any of the charges.

That, Vladeck said, suggests prosecutors are confident the law still encompasses the conduct they accuse former President Trump of engaging in before and during Jan. 6.

Honig: Jack Smith's Tactical Decision in Superseding Indictment

Trump continues to face charges of illegally interfering with state election officials certifying their states' presidential election results, and obstructing Congress' certification of the Electoral College results on January 6.

But the indictment that replaces it explicitly underscores the fact that the sitting president has no role to play in this four-year exercise, either at the state or federal level.

The revised indictment states that the defendant had no official responsibility related to the certification of election results by any state. With respect to January 6, it states that the defendant had no official responsibility related to the certification process, but that he had a personal interest as a candidate in being named the winner of the election.

None of those lines appeared in the original indictment Smith filed last year.

Much of the case is specifically about Trump’s comments, his repeated false claims that the election was rigged and stolen. (Democratic and Republican election officials, Trump’s attorney general pick, several of his own advisers and the nation’s top cybersecurity agency have all concluded that the election was legitimate and secure.)

The adjustment by prosecutors was a response to the Supreme Court's decision, which commented on how presidents use social media and speeches to communicate with the public but did not establish a hard and fast rule for when such communications constitute personal conduct.

The defendant nevertheless continued to make false statements, in willful disregard for the truth, including through his Twitter account, prosecutors said in the new indictment. Throughout the conspiracies, although the defendant sometimes used his Twitter account to communicate with the public, as President, about official actions and policies, he also regularly used it for personal purposes.

Like the original indictment, the new one cites an excerpt from Trump's incendiary speech, Ellipse, delivered on the morning of January 6, where he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and fight like hell.

But in Tuesday's filing, prosecutors said the event was a campaign speech and political rally funded and organized by private funds.

Another example of how Smith reorganized and reworded his indictment revolves around a lawsuit brought by Trump's 2020 campaign over the Georgia results, which he narrowly lost.

The original indictment said the complaint was filed on his behalf. But the new indictment clarifies that it was filed in his capacity as a presidential candidate, explicitly stating that the complaint related solely to his campaign and was completely independent of his presidential duties.

Trump personally signed an affidavit of verification attesting that the information in the complaint was accurate, even though it contained false claims of election fraud, prosecutors wrote.

The right-wing lawyer who advised Trump on that trial, alleged co-conspirator John Eastman, even told Trump's team in advance that the dossier contained inaccurate information, prosecutors say.

The revamped indictment is a response to the Supreme Court's controversial July 1 decision granting Trump blanket immunity. The 6-3 conservative majority ruled that Trump's interactions with Justice Department officials entitled him to absolute immunity from prosecution.

The president cannot be sued for acts within his exclusive constitutional authority, the Supreme Court wrote. Trump is therefore absolutely immune from prosecution for the alleged acts involving his discussions with Justice Department officials.

Other actions, such as Trump’s interactions with Vice President Mike Pence, could benefit from the presumptive immunity, but the majority said lower courts should determine whether Smith could overcome that presumption and move forward with his case. By retaining Trump’s contacts with Pence in the new indictment, Smith is moving forward with that part of the case in the hopes that it will be upheld.

The alleged conspiracy to pressure Pence to overturn the election is a core element of the indictment and a significant part of the aftermath of the 2020 election. Prosecutors have reworked and reworded the section on Trump’s pressure on Pence to emphasize that, in their view, it was an abuse of power that had nothing to do with the constitutional role of the vice presidency and the normal legal relationship between a president and vice president.

McQuade said she was somewhat surprised that allegations about Trump's efforts to pressure Pence persisted.

The court said that the conversation was at least presumptively exempt from liability, but that the prosecutor could rebut that presumption, she said. It appears that Smith believes he can rebut that presumption, perhaps by considering that Pence is acting in his legislative role as president of the Senate rather than in his role as vice president, which is in the executive branch.

The Supreme Court left open the possibility that other actions by Trump, such as his interactions with state election officials, could be subject to prosecution. The Supreme Court did not determine whether any of Trump’s conduct was, in fact, off-the-record, but instead left that to the lower court to decide.

Unlike Trump’s alleged interactions with the Justice Department, this alleged conduct cannot be neatly categorized as falling within a particular presidential function, the court wrote. Rather, the necessary analysis is fact-specific, requiring the evaluation of numerous alleged interactions with a wide variety of government officials and private individuals.

Here's How Trump's Former White House Lawyer Predicts Trump's New Indictment Could Play Out

Although the charges have not changed, Trump must plead guilty again. Prosecutors indicated Tuesday that they would waive the requirement for the former president to appear in court.

Meanwhile, Trump can be expected to continue his strategy of challenging every aspect of the case, especially since the Supreme Court left some aspects of the case unresolved.

Trump can still argue and appeal the immunity issue before trial, Honig said. There is no chance that trial will take place before the election.

CNN's Tierney Sneed, Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

