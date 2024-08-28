How a complex constitutional crisis sparked public anger against Indonesia's ruling class

These are scenes that would have terrified politicians in any country.

Last week, Indonesian protesters displayed a fake guillotine of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and tore down the fences of parliament in Jakarta.

They demanded a halt to impending legal changes that would have allowed Jokowi's son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, to run for provincial governor, further strengthening the family's political dynasty.

Jokowi with First Lady Iriana Widodo and his sons Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left) and Kaesang Pangarep (right). (AFP: Anwar Mustafa)

Jokowi's other son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, was elected vice president of the country in February after separate, equally controversial changes.

The legal mechanisms are complex, but for many Indonesians the problem is simple.

“This is Indonesia falling apart again because of nepotism,” one woman who took part in the protests told the ABC.

“The new rules lead to nepotism.”

“Deadnaming” the President

Renewed anger at Jokowi and his family's perceived excesses has spilled over online.

Mulyono, a little-known name in politics until last week, was Jokowi's birth name.

Jokowi's rise from local politician to president was overseen by the ruling elites. (Reuters/File)

He was changed as part of a traditional Javanese ritual when he was a sick child for Joko Widodo, in the hope that it would bring him better health and fortune.

Today, his opponents mock Jokowi as Mulyono, violating a deep taboo in Indonesian culture and making it clear that voters are hoping for his political downfall or worse.

As protests raged across Indonesia last week, Kaesang's wife, Erina Gudono, a model and former Miss Indonesia contestant, documented her lavish trips to the United States on Instagram.

Kaesang, pictured with his wife Erina Gudono, was previously tipped to run for governor of Central Java. (Instagram: @erinagudono)

It was revealed that the couple had crossed the Pacific on a private jet owned by a Singaporean gaming company.

Indonesia's anti-corruption watchdog said this week it was seeking to “clarify” the issue, saying “everyone is equal before the law.”

On Instagram, Gudono gushed about the price of the lobster rolls (around $40), a price that could provide many Indonesians with lunch for a month.

One social media user called her a “modern Marie Antoinette,” drawing parallels with the French queen who was indifferent to the lives of ordinary people.

Indonesia's new energy and resources minister, Bahlil Lahadalia, a key Jokowi ally, told his party it should not go after a “Javanese king,” widely understood to mean the president.

Jokowi is increasingly compared to former Indonesian dictator Suharto, considered in 2004 by Transparency International to be the most corrupt leader in modern history.

It's a stunning turnaround for a president who has enjoyed high approval ratings throughout his two terms, including a whopping 77 percent in April of this year.

Indonesian democrats will not let their political system be dismantled without a fight. (Reuters: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

Politics dominated by dynasties and former military

Herein lies the fundamental problem with Indonesian democracy since the fall of Suharto in 1998.

Although this man resigned, much of his military-backed regime did not.

The traditional bases of political and economic power have remained intact despite the ambitious democratic reforms of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Indeed, Jokowi's rise from furniture salesman and local politician to the country's highest office would have been impossible without the help of existing elites.

The capture of the presidential palace required the support of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, led by Megawati Sukarnoputri, the daughter of Indonesia's founding father, Sukarno.

Jokowi's long-time political mentor is former military general Luhut Pandjaitan, whose influence over the president is such that he is joked to be the prime minister (or, more crudely, “Lord Luhut”).

It is widely accepted that the quality of Indonesian democracy has deteriorated under Jokowi.

One of the many changes cited as part of this trend was the abolition of the once-dreaded Corruption Eradication Commission.

What does the new president, Prabowo Subianto, himself a former general, member of a political dynasty and former son-in-law of Suharto, think of all this?

Prabowo, who ran for president several times before winning in 2024, said last week that “some people have an infinite thirst for power and [with that power] “seeking to pursue interests outside those of the people.”

The protesters have won some victories so far.

Faced with mass protests, parliament has refused to ratify electoral changes during the current government's term.

The political party led by Jokowi's son Kaesang has now announced that it will not run in November's regional elections.

But Prabowo, who will be sworn in in October, has long advocated a return to Indonesia's original 1945 constitution, which would roll back post-1998 democratic reforms and remove the right of Indonesians to directly elect their president.

Gibran and Prabowo during the election campaign last year. (AP: Ahmad Ibrahim)

And with Vice President Gibran in power, changes that would facilitate his brother's political career could yet be put in place.

Whatever happens, one thing is clear: Indonesian democrats will not let their hard-won system of checks and balances be dismantled without a fight.

“I want us to stay angry, I want you to swoon,” former Jakarta Post editor-in-chief Evi Mariani wrote for the digital media startup she co-founded, Project Multatuli.

“See you next time [protest] and the next one, and the next one.