Trump's special counsel files new indictment for election interference





U.S. Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a supplemental indictment against former President Donald Trump for his alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 election after his loss to Joe Biden.

The new indictment documents tailor the allegations against Trump to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that presidents are immune from prosecution for certain acts committed in office.

The redrafted indictment maintains four criminal counts against Trump, but removes some descriptions of his alleged conduct.

Trump has denied allegations of election interference, though he has stood by his claim — without evidence — that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The new indictment maintains the four crimes Trump is accused of: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, attempted obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Trump has already pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The former president's personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, referred the BBC to the Trump campaign, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the new indictment was “an effort to resurrect a 'dead' witch hunt” and “distract the American people” from the election.

He requested that this complaint be “IMMEDIATELY dismissed.”

A source close to Trump's legal team told CBS News, the BBC's US partner, that the new indictment “was not a surprise”.

“That's what the government is supposed to do, given what the Supreme Court has decided,” the source said. “That doesn't change our position: We believe Smith's case is flawed and should be dismissed.”

The new indictment — which has been reduced from 45 to 36 pages — reworks the language of the allegations and refines how it argues the former president committed the crimes to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

For example, the new indictment drops the charge that Trump tried to pressure Justice Department officials to work to overturn his defeat. The Supreme Court has ruled that Trump's instructions to Justice officials were not illegal.

The special prosecutor's office explained the reason for the new indictment in a statement released Tuesday.

The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in the case, reflects the government's efforts to comply with and implement the Supreme Court's decisions and referral instructions in Trump v. United States, the office said.

The Justice Department declined to comment further.

The new indictment argues that Trump acted as a private citizen — not as president — when he undertook the alleged scheme to influence the election.

The defendant had no official responsibilities related to the certification process, but he had a personal interest as a candidate in being named the winner of the election, a new line in the indictment reads.

Another new line refers to a complaint filed by his Georgia campaign. The old text said the complaint was filed on his behalf, but the new indictment says it was filed in his capacity as a presidential candidate.

The new indictment also appears to have dropped charges against Jeffrey Clark — a former Justice Department official who played a key role in the so-called voter fraud scheme, prosecutors say.

The fake elector scheme was an attempt to interfere in the Electoral College system that decides presidential elections by persuading Republican-controlled legislatures in seven states to select Republican electors or to appoint no electors in states won by Mr. Biden.

The forged certificates were then transferred to the US Senate in an attempt to have their votes counted instead of the real electors and overturn Mr Biden's victory.

Mr. Clark was not named in either indictment, but he has been identified in media reports through public records.

The new indictment maintains several key allegations against Trump, including that he tried to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to obstruct the certification of Mr. Biden’s election.

In a Supreme Court ruling last month, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that any conversations between Trump and Mr. Pence would likely fall within the category of official acts.

Trump is at least presumptively immune from prosecution, he wrote, adding that it remains to be seen whether the government can rebut that presumption of immunity.

The new indictment shows that Mr. Smith interpreted the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to mean that his case could still move forward, said Daniel Charles Richman, a constitutional law expert at Columbia Law School.

But it's unclear whether that would satisfy the Supreme Court's presidential immunity framework, the law professor said, because “the court has been painfully vague about what private behavior by a president can be criminally prosecuted.”

The new indictment is also unlikely to speed up the trial, Mr Richman told the BBC. He doubts the case will be heard before the election.

According to a CBS News source close to Trump's legal team, the former president's lawyers are asking for more time to prepare the case, which they say would likely delay the start of the trial if the judge grants the request.

The case was launched after Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022 to oversee two federal investigations into Trump: the election interference case and another case accusing the former president of bringing classified documents back to his Florida home after leaving office.

On Monday, Mr. Smith's team appealed a Florida judge's decision to dismiss the confidential documents case.

“The district court departed from binding Supreme Court precedent, misinterpreted the statutes that authorized the special prosecutor’s appointment, and inadequately considered the Attorney General’s long history of special prosecutor appointments,” the special prosecutors’ team wrote in its appeal.

Both cases face uncertain futures after the Supreme Court's landmark decision last month.

If Trump wins against Democrat Kamala Harris, he is likely to order the Justice Department to drop all federal charges against him.

