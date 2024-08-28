Comment: Indonesia's U-turn on electoral law after protests is only a partial victory





EXPECT NOVEMBER LOCAL ELECTIONS TO BE MORE DYNAMIC Local elections scheduled for late November are expected to be more dynamic, with more parties able to present alternative candidates. The most significant impact will be the Jakarta gubernatorial election, which will no longer be a one-horse race, with coalition candidate Prabowos in the lead. Until now, no party had enough votes to field a challenger. But another candidate could emerge from Jokowi's former party-turned-rival PDIP. The Jakarta winner could use the governorship as a springboard for a future presidential bid. However, there is no guarantee that this increased competitiveness will be accompanied by greater fairness, especially outside Jakarta. Prabowo learned from Jokowi how to mobilize state resources to tilt the balance in his favor, using legal but ethically dubious tactics. Meanwhile, after the government postponed many local elections originally scheduled for 2022 and 2023, Jokowi strategically appointed allies as interim regional chiefs in several regions. As of July this year, 10 of these government appointees were preparing to run in the November elections, each benefiting from their incumbent status and owing their position to Jokowi. Overall, the mass protests in defense of the Constitutional Court’s decisions have unwittingly helped Prabowo in his first confrontation with Jokowi. This does not mean that civil society has been co-opted, but rather that, as is often the case in Indonesia, public pressure tends to be more effective when it coincides with elite interests. Jokowi may still have a few tricks up his sleeve for the next confrontation. Nava Nuraniyah is a former analyst at the Institute for Conflict Policy Analysis in Jakarta and is currently completing a PhD at the Australian National University. This commentary first appeared on the Lowy Institute blog, Interpreter.

