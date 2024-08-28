Donald Trump is still competing against Hillary Clinton





Politics / August 27, 2024

In running against a new Democratic ticket, the former president is returning to the same strategy he used against the only electoral opponent he ever defeated.

Advertising policy

Hillary Clinton walks off stage as Donald Trump looks on during the third presidential debate of 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Donald Trump is many things, but he is not a nimble change agent. Sure, the former president is all over the map on some policy issues, like the national abortion ban or the ever-changing foreign threat known as TikTok. But when it comes to his deep personal temperament, he remains the same 1980s merchant of rich-man malice that he always was. He is still at the center of an unjust plan to deprive him of his birthright in the attention economy; he still mysteriously hires the best people, who end up Shakespeareanly betraying his trusting nature; and he still humiliates his critics, harasses women, and expresses his hatred of wind power and modern plumbing.

It’s no surprise, then, that as the Democratic Party ushered in a fundamental shift in the 2024 election cycle by replacing Kamala Harris with Joe Biden, the GOP standard-bearer was left out in the cold, reciting tired anti-Democratic arguments from the podium while offering fan-fiction scenarios of a Biden restoration on his Truth Social account.

But the spectacle of Trump grinding his teeth in the final stretch of the 2024 election cycle betrays more than the disorientation of an old charlatan facing a new challenger. Trump’s political message has been frozen since his surprise ascension to the presidency, which explains why the Republican Party has since experienced a series of regular swings at the polls. He has picked up and quickly abandoned a series of fictional culture war crusades during this period, from the immigrant caravans of 2018 to the critical race theory panics of 2022, without success at the polls. He has courted a rotating cast of far-right influencers, staged a hostile takeover of the Republican National Committee, and, since last Friday, forged an alliance with conspiracy theorist/dead-animal scourge Robert F. Kennedy.

But the underlying problem with all of Trump’s frenzied ramblings and reorganizations is Trump himself. Indeed, Trump has been unable to deviate from the basic template of his 2016 presidential campaign, the only election he has ever won. In other words, he could only run against Hillary Clinton, and he persists in treating all of his subsequent general election rivals as if they were Hillary Clinton, too. In 2020, he replaced the dishonest Hillary Clinton with Sleepy Joe Biden and delivered a literal reprise of the attacks from the previous campaign. The central message was that Biden was in poor physical and mental health—the same anti-Hillary refrain that Trump repeated in the final stretch of 2016, after Clinton nearly fainted at a 9/11 memorial service in New York. Indeed, Trump’s obsession with a fantasy scenario in which he would run against Biden once again is based on the assurance that a key theme of his 2020 anti-Biden attack, about Biden’s declining acuity, has proven at least partially true.

In his epic meltdown following Harris’ acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago—48 posts on Truth Social—one could almost hear the plaintive cry of “Come back, Hillary!” rising from Mar-a-Lago. While Harris directly attacked Trump’s character and track record—something the Clinton campaign only managed to do erratically and belatedly—Trump, completely baffled by Harris’s contempt and delivery, simply posted, “IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?” » While anemically responding to topics ranging from Project 2025 (which he once again dishonestly denied any knowledge of) to Harris’s position as a world leader, Trump also launched an attack on the GOP-drafted immigration bill that Harris has pledged to sign, steeped in vintage (and bogus) 2016 anti-Clinton rhetoric: “The border bill is one of the worst bills ever written, it would have allowed millions of people into our country, and it’s just a political ploy on her part!” he ranted. “It legalizes illegal immigration and it’s a TOTAL, WEAK, INEFFECTIVE DISASTER! That’s pretty much what would happen if you asked ChatGPT to write an anti-Hillary hate text without Hillary Clinton in it.

In the aftermath of the convention, Trump again resorted to the security blanket of old attacks on Hillary Clinton. After her poor performance in the second presidential debate in 2016, Trump accused the Commission on Presidential Debates of rigging the debate system in Clinton’s favor. He complained, without foundation, that his microphone was broken or sabotaged, and insisted that the debate commission was illegitimate because it was headed by Michael McCurry, a former press secretary to Bill Clinton. (The commission, like many establishment political institutions, had a bipartisan leadership structure, with Frank Fahrenkopf, a former head of the RNC, as McCurry’s co-chair.) Ever static in his worldview, Trump has now kicked off the week after the Democratic convention with a similarly deranged message on Truth Social suggesting that because ABC aired a This Week segment that irritated him, he might abandon the September 10 presidential debate that the network is scheduled to air. Mocking the so-called Trump Detractors Panel, the candidate uttered this classic refrain: Is panelist Donna Brazil [sic] Ask the Marxist candidate questions like she did Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala's best friend, who runs ABC, do the same?

Current number

Pundits believe that Trump is once again looking to withdraw from the ABC debate because he is rattled by Harris’s more aggressive campaign and her proven courtroom skills. But once again, he is just doing the only weird thing he knows how to do. That thing worked in 2016 for a host of unique and unrepeatable reasons, starting with the colossal campaign Clinton herself ran. (I’m reasonably sure I’m not the only person who felt a wave of dread at the sight of a wave of signs and T-shirts with Harris’s image next to Hillary’s recycled slogan, “I’m With Her.”) But in many ways, Kamala Harris is pretty much the opposite of Hillary Clinton as an activist. Even at the level of slogans, “When we fight, we win” is in an entirely different populist register from the girl-leaders’ feminist slogan “I’m with her,” as is “We’re not going back,” and the many variations on the refrain “Republicans are weird” are light years away from the self-congratulatory MAGA line of 2016, “America is already great.”

In terms of policy, too, Harris’s Democratic Party is moving away from the neoliberal political consensus that animated Clinton’s candidacy, as Nation contributor Robert Borosage has argued (though it remains unclear how lasting and meaningful that shift will be). And the aggressive, can-do nature of Harris’s campaign bears little resemblance to Clinton’s overconfident establishment campaign, which spent much of its campaign cycle writing detailed policy briefs while neglecting the fundamental work of mobilizing and expanding the Democratic Party’s base in the final stretch. Just as Comrade Kamala is a distant and bizarrely distorted echo of Hillary the Crooked Cold War, Trump’s entire line of attack against his main-party rival fails to address the real threat Kamala Harris poses to him. So to answer Trump’s central and most coherent question on the final night of the DNC: Yes, Donald, she’s talking about you, but you’re still talking about the wrong one.

Can we count on you?

In the upcoming election, the fate of our democracy and our basic civil rights will be at stake. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are plotting to institutionalize Donald Trump's authoritarian vision at every level of government should he win.

We’ve already witnessed events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism. The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and a champion of bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated editors have spoken with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, picked apart J.D. Vance’s shallow right-wing populist appeals, and debated the path to a Democratic victory in November.

Stories like these and the one you just read are essential at this critical moment in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need independent, insightful, and well-researched journalism to make sense of headlines and separate fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of telling truth to power and giving voice to grassroots activists.

Throughout 2024 and what will likely be the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.

Thank you, The Nation Editors

Chris Lehmann

Chris Lehmann is the D.C. bureau chief for The Nation and a contributing editor at The Baffler. He was previously a contributing editor at The Baffler and The New Republic, and is the author, most recently, of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream (Melville House, 2016).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/donald-trump-is-still-running-against-hillary-clinton/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos