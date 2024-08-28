'Same team beat India': Imran Khan's social media speech after Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh





The Pakistani cricket team has been heavily criticised after losing the first Test match against Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi. From team selection to batting performances, various aspects of Pakistan's game have been heavily criticised by fans and pundits alike. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also lashed out at the Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the humiliating defeat. Imran took to social media to term the defeat as “embarrassing” and accused the Naqvi-led PCB of “destroying” the sport in the country by appointing “favoured officials”.

“Cricket is the only sport that the entire nation watches with great interest on television, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who have brought in an unqualified and favoured official to maintain their control,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by his X account.

4. Mohsin Naqvi owns a property worth five million dollars in Dubai in the name of his wife. He is involved in the wheat procurement scandal and is behind the most fraudulent election in our country. What are his qualifications? Under his leadership, the law and order situation throughout the country

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2024

“For the first time, we (Pakistan) failed to reach the top 4 in the World Cup or the top 8 in T20. And yesterday, we suffered an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new record. Only two and a half years ago, this team had beaten India by 10 wickets. What happened in those two and a half years when we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The responsibility for this entire collapse lies with one institution,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan head coach Mudassar Nazar also called the PCB officials a confused group of people, who do not learn from their mistakes.

“The PCB is full of confused people and they are making mistake after mistake which is leading to growing problems in Pakistan cricket,” said Mudassar, who also worked as the director of the National Academy.

