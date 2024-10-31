RK expresses desire to meet Jokowi after supporting Projo





Wednesday October 30, 2024 – 8:28 p.m. WIB

Jakarta Candidate for Jakarta Governor (cagub) serial number 01, Ridwan Kamil (RK) admitted to sending a message and asking for time to meet with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Read also: Governor candidate Ahmad Luthfi shows support for Jokowi and Prabowo in Central Java's first regional election debate This was conveyed by RK after attending a statement of support from DPD Projo Jakarta at the DPP Projo Office, South Jakarta, Wednesday, October 30, 2024. “I also sent an informal message (to meet Jokowi),” RK told reporters. Read also: Following discussions with Jokowi, Projo decides to support RK-Suswono in Jakarta regional elections  DPD Projo Jakarta declares its support for the number 01 pair of Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil and Suswono at the DPP Projo Office, South Jakarta, Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Despite this, RK admitted that he had not received a definitive answer as to when he would meet Jokowi. The former West Java governor said he was still waiting for a good response from Jokowi. Read also: Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's eligibility is very slightly higher than Pramono-Rano's, LSI results Denny JA “Maybe the schedule will be arranged in this way, but the position is that we are waiting. Hopefully there will be a good response, which is certain,” he explained. Previously, it was reported that DPD Relawan Pro Jokowi (Projo) Jakarta declared his support for the number 01 pair of Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil and Suswono in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. The statement of support was delivered directly by Relawan Projo Secretary General Handoko at the DPP Projo Office, South Jakarta. Handoko said the support was provided based on the results of discussions with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “So I once again emphasize that today the DPD Projo Jakarta declares its support for candidate couple number 01, Ridwan Kamil and Suswono,” Handoko told reporters, Wednesday, October 30, 2024. “This is the result of our discussions at the time with President Jokowi,” he continued. On the other hand, Ridwan Kamil admitted that he was satisfied with Projo's direct support. According to him, this clarifies Jokowi's support for the RK-Suswono couple. “Today is a bit special because it is proof that Pak Jokowi strongly supports the RIDO pair. What is the proof that Pak Jokowi supports RIDO? By allowing and sending Projo to support and declare openly,” RK said. “Without authorization and direction, it is impossible. An organization that bears the name of Pak Jokowi made a statement, which means that it was coordinated, approved, directed,” he concluded. Next page The statement of support was delivered directly by Relawan Projo Secretary General Handoko at the DPP Projo Office, South Jakarta. Handoko said the support was provided based on the results of discussions with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

