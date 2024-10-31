“Those who voted for the 26th Constitutional Amendment betrayed Pakistan”: Imran Khan





Rawalpindi [Pakistan] October 30: Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said those who voted in favor of the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill “betrayed” the nation.

Recently, the National Assembly and the Senate passed a bill by a two-thirds majority fixing the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan at three years, ARY News reported.

On Tuesday, while interacting with journalists and his lawyers in a makeshift courtroom inside Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, the former prime minister claimed he was being treated worse than animals in prison.

“I want to make it clear that those who voted in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment have betrayed Pakistan by destroying the very foundations of our Constitution,” he said in a message on Wednesday.

Khan said he would strongly defend Pakistan's “true freedom” despite attempts to break its spirit through “torture”.

“I was tortured by being locked in a cage and treated worse than animals. It was an extremely despicable act. The electricity to my cell was cut off for five days, leaving me in complete darkness. I I was confined in the cell for ten days, for several weeks, any visits from family members, doctors or lawyers were blocked. They want to take me out of this torture and these ordeals, but I will remain firm for it. true freedom of the Pakistani nation,” he added.

Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif did not care about Pakistan and only looted it.

“Nawaz Sharif is not concerned about the future of Pakistan. He also does not have the best interest of the Pakistani people at heart as he has his own wealth and properties hidden abroad. They are not coming to Pakistan than to plunder and plunder it and then return to Pakistan their home country He visited the UK 22 times while he was Prime Minister. [cricket terminology – sidelined] so he returned to his homeland,” he said.

The PTI founder expressed concern over the kidnapping of his “focal person” Intazar Panjutha.

“I am deeply concerned about the abduction of Intazar Panjutha. This enforced disappearance is the result of enmity against me personally. Total anarchy reigns in the country. It has been 21 days since the abduction of my focal person. What is his crime “It is unfortunate that even the courts remain silent,” he said.

Under the constitutional amendment, the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan was fixed at three years. A 12-member parliamentary committee will appoint Pakistan's new chief justice from a panel comprising the three most senior judges, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the commission, comprising eight members of the National Assembly and four members of the Senate, will propose the name to the Prime Minister, who will then forward it to the President for final approval.

A Judicial Commission of Pakistan, headed by the Chief Justice and comprising three senior judges, two members each from the National Assembly and the Senate, the Federal Minister of Law and Justice, the Attorney General and a nominee of the Bar Council of Pakistan, having not less than fifteen years of practice in the Supreme Court, will be responsible for the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court, according to ARY News.

