First quarter 2025, construction of Al Azhar Summarecon begins in IKN





NUSANTARA, KOMPAS.com – Construction of an integrated Islamic school Al Azhar Summarecon Nusantara to Capital of the archipelago (IKN), East Kalimantan, will start in the first quarter of 2025. The construction activities of Al Azhar Summarecon Nusantara Islamic School are taking place in the Public Service Facilities (SPU) Area 1 IKN. President Director of PT Summarecon Agung Tbk Adriantor P Adhi confirmed this to Kompas.com, Wednesday (10/30/2024). “The President (Jokowi) asked us when the construction will start? Soon, sir. The President said, IKN needs representative schools that offer top quality curriculum. We plan to start in the first quarter of next year ” said Adrianto. Also read: The authority signals the inauguration of the IKN at the end of 2024 The construction of this educational establishment began following a purchase transaction for 2.9 hectares of land concluded some time ago revolutionary which was inaugurated by Jokowi, Tuesday (4/6/2024). Al Azhar Summarecon Nusantara Integrated Islamic School Complex is designed to be one with nature and to utilize the latest technology in learning. To carry out the construction of educational institutions at the primary, middle and secondary levels, PT Summarecon Agung Tbk invested IDR 200 billion. This school will be a modern, environmentally friendly building with sports facilities, laboratories and a multi-purpose building. The school building takes the concept of a house on stilts with the interior of the building carrying a sustainable concept. Apart from this, Al Azhar Summarecon Nusantara Mosque will also be built as an inseparable part of Islamic education at Al Azhar Summarecon Nusantara Integrated Islamic School and can later also be used by the general public at IKN. It is hoped that teaching and learning activities will begin in the 2025/2026 academic year. “After that, construction of phase 2 will begin immediately to start teaching and learning activities in 2026/2027,” Adrianto said.

