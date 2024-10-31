Central Java regional election debate, Andika highlights decline in democracy index, Luthfi brings Jokowi's name

As is known, the election of the governor of Central Java (Pilgub) brought together two pairs of candidates (paslon) for governor and vice governor, namely the number 1 pair, Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi (Hendi ), and pair number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin.

SEMARANG, KOMPAS The first debate on the Central Java regional elections was held on Wednesday (10/30/2024) evening, in the city of Semarang, Central Java. In the first session of the debate, gubernatorial candidate number 1 Andika Perkasa highlighted the decline in the democracy index in Central Java. Meanwhile, gubernatorial candidate number 2, Ahmad Luthfi, mentioned the name of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

Two pairs of Central Java governor and vice-governor candidates took part in the inaugural debate of the Central Java gubernatorial election on Wednesday (10/30/2024) evening at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang City , Central Java. The two candidate pairs are number 1 candidate pair Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi and number 2 candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin.

In the first segment, each pair of candidates transmitted their vision and mission. Andika had the first opportunity to explain her vision and mission titled The Golden Bridge Making Central Java Safe, Prosperous, Independent and Environmentally Friendly.

On this occasion, Andika outlined a number of duties for future leaders of Central Java. One of them is related to the democracy index in Central Java, which he said shows a downward trend.

KOMPAS/P RADITYA MAHENDRA YASA Pair number 1, Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi, participated in the Central Java Pilkada debate session at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang City, Central Java, Wednesday (10/30/2024).

The trend has worsened over the past three years. Seven out of ten indicators show a decline. “Similarly for the civil service index, the trend has worsened over the last three years, which may be due to a decline in the integrity rating by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), a decline in the democracy index or a decline in the efficiency of the Central Java economy,” Andika said.

Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the democracy index in Central Java in 2021 is 81.15. In 2022, this figure rises to 84.79. However, in 2023, the democracy index in Central Java will decrease to 80.87.

Andika also highlighted the long-standing gap in public education in Central Java. The former TNI commander said that the average length of schooling for Central Java residents aged 25 and above is around 8 years. There is a town called Andika which has an average length of schooling of 11.5 years, while in another town the average length of schooling is 6.4 years.

According to Andika, the new governor and deputy governor of Central Java face challenges that are not easy because they face the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially the first goal, namely overcoming poverty. It is hoped that this goal can be achieved by 2030. In fact, so far in Central Java there are still 10.47 percent poor people.

Tonight, we are ready to participate in a debate on government governance, discussing leadership and bureaucratic reform to create a more accountable and transparent Central Java. “We are ready to propose ideas and we are ready to accept criticism and contributions to improve our respective concepts, if any of us receives the mandate of governor and vice governor,” he said. declared.

KOMPAS/P RADITYA MAHENDRA YASA Couple number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, participated in the Central Java Pilkada debate session at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang City, Central Java, Wednesday (10/30/2024).

Meanwhile, the Luthfi-Yasin couple presented a vision and mission titled Central Java, Sustainably Progressing Towards a Golden Indonesia 2045. The vision and mission were presented by Luthfi and Yasin in turn.

Luthfi said progress is a common goal and progress by 2045 is a national goal. To achieve this, according to him, the central government, academics, community groups and all parties are integrated to develop Central Java with heart.

To achieve this, we designed 6 missions and 50 action plans which we broke down into 11 commitments, namely cheap food subsidies, free health and education, as well as 8 programs. maintainIt is maintain Islamic boarding school, maintain worker, maintain MSMEs, maintain as well as fishermen and farmers maintain with my heart, said Luthfi.

Luthfi said these goals could be achieved if clean and good governance was supported by popular leaders in the community, who knew and could resolve the problems.

Maintain is to provide the best service to the community as exemplified by the 7th President, namely Mr. Joko Widodo, who supports us. SO, perform it is being able to solve the problems of the community, being in the community, always knowing the sufferings of the community, as President Prabowo Subianto ordered me. maintain And perform in Central Java, he said.

KOMPAS/P RADITYA MAHENDRA YASA One of the supporters recorded a video to be uploaded to his social media during an open debate between Central Java governor and vice governor candidates at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang City, Central Java , Wednesday (10/30/2024).

Meanwhile, Yasin said that the principle maintain And perform He had done so when he was deputy governor of Central Java in the previous period. According to him, since 2019, his party has offered incentives to religious, Islamic and other religion teachers.

We also cover the tuition fees of madrasah aliyah students, both private and public. “We award prizes to memorizers of religious holy books and provide eco-trend services,” Yasin said.

Yasin hopes that he and Luthfi can benefit society and improve the well-being of the people of Central Java.

We hope that the public will be able to listen attentively to the debate in order to have references to make their choice on November 27.

Chairman of the Central Java General Election Commission (KPU) Handi Tri Ujiono said public debate was one of the campaign methods facilitated by the KPU. In the 2024 Central Java governorship election, there will be three debates. Apart from this Wednesday, the debate will also take place on November 10, 2024 and November 20, 2024.

We convey to the candidates for governor and vice governor their ideas, vision and mission to convince more than approximately 28.4 million voters in Central Java. “We hope that the public can listen carefully to the debate so that they can get references to make their choice on November 27,” Handi said in his speech.