Donald Trump is the leader America needs | Notice





In today's political climate, we can feel like we're just hearing empty words. Politicians make promises and offer comforting phrases, but the American people often see little follow-through. Words matter, but actions – real, tangible results – are what truly defines leadership. And that’s why Donald J. Trump is a leader who deserves our trust.

I first met President Trump in 2022 at Bedminster Golf Club, over dinner with my friend and colleague, Rep. Jim Banks (R-In.). To be honest, I wasn't an immediate supporter of Donald Trump in 2016. Like many Americans, I had my doubts. But as I watched him take on the responsibility of the presidency, those doubts faded. Over time, I realized that he didn't just make promises: he delivered results. From revitalizing the economy to securing our borders to making America stronger on the world stage, President Trump's actions have spoken louder than any campaign slogan.

At that 2022 meeting, I shared with President Trump how his tenure had changed my perspective. His policies not only affected me intellectually: they changed my view of what leadership could look like. The media often focuses on his bold personality, but there is another side of Donald Trump that Americans don't always see: a leader who listens, who cares deeply about the future of our country and its people, and who is not afraid to take responsibility. tough fights.

What struck me most about President Trump was his deep love for his family – a value I cherish as a mother of three. My own mother, an early Trump supporter, was the first to mention this aspect of the former president to me, often saying, “He has great kids, so he must have done something right.” And she's right: his children are extremely important to him. When I met him, he talked to me about how difficult the last eight years had been, not for himself, but for his family. The sacrifices they made, the criticism they endured, he felt deeply. When I talked about his kids, he said, “They’ve been through a lot.” As a parent, I know the fierce love we have for our children, and hearing that from President Trump showed me a side of him that many people never get the chance to see. It's this kind of personal connection and commitment to those he loves that defines this man's heart – and it's that same heart that drives him to defend the American people.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York. Trump closed… NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City . Trump closed out his campaign weekend in New York with a guest speaker list that included his Republican vice presidential running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White and House. President Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. More from Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Despite constant attacks from all sides – political opponents, the media, and even attempts on his life – President Trump has never wavered in his dedication to our country. Who can forget the image of Trump standing with his fist raised after a bullet grazed his ear during the July 13 assassination attempt? This moment symbolized the strength and resilience it brings. This is the same leader who helped keep America's unemployment rate the lowest in a generation, who fought to bring jobs back to our shores, and who stood firm in the face of global adversity to ensure that America remains a model of strength.

Even out of office, President Trump has continued to take action. His visits to Georgia and North Carolina after the devastation of Hurricane Helen, as well as his trip to East Palestine, Ohio, following a train derailment, demonstrated his continued commitment to being a leader who shows up when Americans need him most. And let's not forget his personal meetings and ongoing conversations with the Afghanistan Gold Star families and the family of Laken Riley, who have experienced unimaginable loss. Contrast this attention with the Biden-Harris administration, which focused more on talking points than meaningful action. While they remain behind the podiums, Donald Trump enters the fray.

Today more than ever, our country finds itself at a crossroads. We have the chance to reclaim the heart of America and we need a leader who embodies courage, strength and resilience. We need a leader who understands that work is not about what you say, but about what you do. In a world of empty promises, Donald Trump stands out because he doesn't just talk about putting America first: he's done it time and time again. His record speaks for itself.

As Americans, we desperately need a leader we can trust. We are desperately looking for someone whose words are backed up by actions. Donald J. Trump proved to be that leader. I urge everyone to join me on November 5 to vote for Donald Trump – to make America great again.

Congresswoman Erin Houchin represents Indiana's Ninth Congressional District.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

