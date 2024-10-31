Imran will never make any deal, says Aleema – Pakistan





PTI chief to approach apex court against jail authorities Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz chosen to be part of JCP

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan reiterated his stance saying he would never make a deal with anyone, Aleema Khan quoted Wednesday as saying after meeting his brother in Adiala jail.

In another development, the former prime minister's party announced the names of PTI representatives in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Aleema Khan quoted him as saying that he had wicked enemies.

Imran Khan announced that he would approach the Supreme Court against the attitude of the prison staff so that other prisoners do not suffer such treatment.

Imran Khan said he was held in a 6-by-10-foot cell for 10 days and no one explained to him why he was held there or why he was deprived of electricity. He said the attitude of the prison authorities amounted to a violation of the Constitution.

Uzma Khan and Noreen Khan accompanied Aleema Khan at the meeting.

They think they will break Imran Khan's will through such tactics. As there was no electricity, food could not be cooked on his electric stove and he was forced to eat unsanitary prison food. He was vomiting, but no one was allowed to meet him, she said in a video statement.

Every prisoner has the right to meet his family, but Imran was not allowed to meet his family members and lawyers for three weeks. Imran said the enemy should not be evil. He said the enemy should be brave and announced that he would approach the Supreme Court so that such an attitude would not be repeated with other prisoners, Aleema Khan said.

While Khalai Makhlooq spread rumors that Imran Khan made a deal, Imran said that he would never make a deal with anyone. He said you can file a case against him in a military court and put him in a military prison, but he will never surrender. Imran said he would not deviate from his position, she added.

Aleema Khan said that Imran Khan had a clear position that there should be rule of law and democracy.

Imran also sent a message to the masses that they should stand up for their rights, she said.

Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen also called on Imran Khan. However, Ali Muhammad Khan was not allowed to meet him.

Meanwhile, the PTI has finalized the names of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Senator Shibli Faraz, who will become members of the JCP, which will make recommendations for the appointment of judges.

Panjgur Murders

Omar Ayub held the government responsible for the Panjgur incident, saying law enforcement agencies are unable to focus on their primary mission of controlling terrorist attacks and crime because leaders use them to reduce to silence and suppress opposition.

Expressing concern over the law and order situation and insecurity in the country following the attack on a dam construction site in Panjgur a day earlier, he said: Law and order across Pakistan has reached an alarming state, and we are witnessing a worrying increase in violence, insecurity and crime in these areas.

In a statement, Ayub said law enforcement agencies, which should focus on maintaining peace and order, have been ordered to target opposition members with the aim of silence dissent.

This diversion of resources and manpower to muzzle democratic voices is not only counterproductive but also dangerous, as it leaves citizens vulnerable to anarchy and extremism, he said.

He called on the government to enable law enforcement agencies to discharge their primary responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

Published in Dawn, October 31, 2024

