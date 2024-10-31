Live updates: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris election news





Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their latest push into battleground states with less than a week until Election Day.

Trump was in Wisconsin on Wednesday, where he again criticized Joe Biden for the president's callous comment. During a campaign call last night, crooked Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala [Harris] really think about our supporters. He treated them like trash, he said at a rally in Green Bay.

Harris said Wednesday that she strongly disagrees with any criticism of people based on their vote.

Here's what else you need to know:

Exclusive: Maryland Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan touted Trump's support in a call for private donors and suggested it would help him with the former president's core supporters, after saying repeatedly that he did not want Trump's support.

Loss of support for Trump: Latin superstar Nicky Jaman announced to his 43.5 million Instagram followers that he had withdrawn his support for Trump due to comments made by a comedian at the former president's Madison rally Square Garden about Puerto Rico. This comes a month after the reggaeton artist appeared on stage with Trump wearing a MAGA hat.

Trump's view on non-endorsement: Trump said the decision of the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and USA Today not to support a presidential candidate in this election means they think Harris is not not good.

Harris in Pennsylvania: In Harrisburg, Harris said nothing would stop me from working for you if she was elected president next week. She was interrupted by protesters shouting something unintelligible. The crowd chanted Kamala! on the demonstrators. Look, everyone has the right to be heard, but right now I'm speaking, she said.

Harris in Wisconsin: In an appeal to young voters, Harris told a crowd at a Madison college that she understood they were eager for change. Both campaigns are seeking to win over young voters, a demographic that could be decisive in conflict states like Wisconsin.

New Poll: Harris maintains a slight advantage in two of the three Blue Wall states, Wisconsin and Michigan, which collectively represent her clearest path to an Electoral College victory, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS. But the race is tied in Pennsylvania, the biggest electoral prize in the three states.

Vote across America:

In Pennsylvania:

A Pennsylvania judge granted a request from the Trump campaign and ordered Bucks County election officials to offer on-demand mail voting until Friday, extending the deadline by three days. Voting rights groups and state Democrats have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Pennsylvanians to cast provisional ballots if their mail-in ballots are rejected, rebuffing an emergency call from Republicans who want to stop this process in this key state.

In Oregon: Oregon investigators searching for the person responsible for three ballot box burnings in recent weeks believe it is very possible that the suspect intended to continue the attacks, the police said. police.

In Michigan: Confusion over vote counting was sparked by a formatting error that was corrected, with no additional votes being counted, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's office.

