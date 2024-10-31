Donald Trump uses non-endorsements from the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times as a weapon





CNN New York —

The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and USA Today may have refused to endorse a candidate in this year's presidential election. But former President Donald Trump doesn't see things that way.

Speaking at a rally in North Carolina, Trump claimed Wednesday that the newspaper's denials were actually a seal of approval for his campaign.

The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, and all these newspapers. They don't support anyone. You know what they're really saying – because they only support Democrats – they're saying these Democrats are no good. They are not good. And they think I'm doing a great job. They just don't want to say it, he said.

Washington [Post] and USA Today, congratulations. I just learned that USA Today did not approve. They said they weren't going to approve. That means they think she's worthless, he added, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Executives at the three major newspapers have tried to argue that their non-support is intended to restore reader trust and combat perceptions that the news media is biased, saying they would prefer their journalists inform readers to make their own voting decisions.

Washington Post publisher Will Lewis wrote in his announcement last week that the paper would ignore the endorsement and that it would be read in a variety of ways, including as a tacit endorsement of a candidate, or as a condemnation of 'another, or like an abdication. of responsibility. It's inevitable. We don't see it that way.

Instead, Lewis said he saw non-support, breaking with decades of tradition, as consistent with the values ​​The Post has always stood for and what we hope for in a leader: character and courage to service to American ethics, reverence for the rule of law and respect for human freedom in all its aspects.

The Post and Times editorial boards were close to supporting Harris before being blocked by their newspapers' respective billionaire owners, Jeff Bezos and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Following these decisions, employees of both publications resigned in protest.

Many current and former newspaper journalists feared that Trump would do exactly what he did on Wednesday: use the non-endorsement as a seal of approval for himself. Others have expressed concerns that part of the rationale for the decision not to approve the project was to protect their owners' business interests in the event Trump is re-elected, although Bezos has denied any direct quid pro quo.

A Washington Post spokesperson referred CNN to Lewis' statement last week. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As a result of these refusals, more than 250,000 Post readers canceled their subscriptions, while the Times reported more than 7,000 subscribers canceled for editorial reasons.

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed reporting.

