Trump tries to turn Biden's garbage gaffe into campaign gold





One man's trash is another man's treasure, and in the final week of the presidential election, President Joe Biden's trash gaffe is shaping up to be a gift to former President Donald Trump.

A day after Biden apparently called the Republican nominee's supporters trash, Trump sought to capitalize on the outrage, while Vice President Kamala Harris distanced herself from the comment.

They treat you like trash. They treat our entire country like garbage, Trump said at a rally Wednesday night in Green Bay, wearing a bright orange safety vest. He was picked up at the airport in a garbage truck on his way to the rally. How do you like my garbage truck? Trump asked reporters. This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.

Biden's remark came during a Latino outreach call, captured on video, intended to bolster Harris' candidacy. In response to a comedian's derogatory joke about Puerto Rico calling the U.S. territory a floating island of garbage during Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Biden tried to defend the Puerto Rican community but ended up creating a heist -political head. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, Biden said, further criticizing Trump's treatment of Latinos as unconscionable and un-American.

Immediately after Biden's comments, the White House was quick to clarify that the president did not intend to call Trump supporters trash. White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden was referring to the hateful rhetoric at Trump's rally rather than his supporters directly. An official transcript placed a silent apostrophe among supporters. Biden himself reiterated his stance on social media, saying disparaging comments made about Puerto Rico at Trump's rally did not represent the country's values.

However, the damage may already be done. Trump and his allies quickly seized the opportunity to frame Biden's imprecise remarks as emblematic of a broader contempt for working-class Americans. Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think about our supporters, Trump said Wednesday afternoon at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. Trump compared Biden's remarks to what he claimed was the quality of his supporters: You can't lead America if you don't love Americans. .

In Green Bay, Trump acknowledged that his campaign was strategically turning Biden's remark into a rallying cry: One of my aides came in and said, “Sir, you know the word trash is the hottest thing right now.” moment. The hottest thing ever. Sir, would you like to drive a garbage truck?

Throughout the day, Trump and his surrogates continued to amplify the narrative surrounding Biden's comments. Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, a longtime Hall of Famer of Trump and the Green Bay Packers, responded to Biden's comments at the Green Bay rally. I can assure you that you were not trash, Favre said. How dare he say that? Looking outside, I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see ordinary Americans who make this country great.

Other Trump allies, including Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and former Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, linked Biden's callous comment to Hillary Clinton's deplorable remark during her failed run for office. presidency in 2016.

Barack Obama once called us bitter pantyhose, Hillary Clinton called us deplorables, Kamala Harris called us fascists and Joe Biden called us trash, Donalds said at the Green Bay rally. But none of that was the case; were red-blooded Americans and wanted to take America back.

This incident is a stark reminder of the political perils that Biden's comments can carry, particularly in a campaign environment as tense and closely contested as this one. Biden's gaffe also reignites questions about his role in the campaign. Although he has appeared sporadically alongside Harris, his comments have increasingly drawn criticism from within her campaign, Axios and CNN reported earlier this week, even before the trash incident, adding that the campaign Harris had rebuffed offers from the outgoing president to campaign more actively for her in the home stretch.

Read more: Kamala Harris makes her final argument for voters to turn the page on Donald Trump

Just as Clinton's famously deplorable comment haunted her campaign, Biden's language could undermine Harris's efforts to project a unifying image in the latter part of the race. Harris, aware of the potential consequences, addressed the controversy to reporters Wednesday morning, emphasizing her commitment to representing all Americans, including those who might disagree with her politically. Let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for, she said, attempting to realign the narrative away from Biden's unforced error.

Despite these efforts, the incident provided new ammunition for the Trump campaign in the crucial home stretch. A Trump campaign fundraising email leveraged Biden's remarks, claiming that Democrats have a history of belittling Trump supporters. FIRST, Hillary called you DEPLORABLE! THEN they called you a FASCIST! And just moments ago, Kamala's boss Biden called you GARBAGE! he read.

Democrats, however, pointed out that Trump, on several occasions this month alone, has called his own political opponents enemies within and has previously used similar rhetoric to describe Democrats. These are the people around him, they're trash and they want to destroy our country, Trump said of Harris and her allies at a Sept. 7 rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. This is real garbage.

Still, political analysts note that Biden's misstep comes at a precarious time for Harris' campaign. With less than a week until Election Day, any miscalculations, particularly those involving language perceived as derogatory, can have far-reaching consequences. The stakes are particularly high in battleground states, where voters' opinions can shift dramatically based on a few choice words.

This is going to be huge because this isn't about a comedian saying something stupid and offensive at a rally, Republican pollster Frank Luntz told CNN on Wednesday. I can promise you this will boost turnout for Trump. This is perhaps a turning point for these remaining 3%, and that's all, who remains to be convinced.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both warned Democrats about the dangers of dismissive language toward Trump supporters. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention, Clinton urged the party to meet voters where they are, while Obama warned that a lack of mutual respect could lead to voter disillusionment.

It remains unclear whether Biden's remarks will significantly affect the outcome of the election. But in a dead end race, every word counts. As Harris seeks to portray herself as a leader who can bridge divides, she must now explain Biden's comments while maintaining her vision of an inclusive America.

They called us racists, bigots, fascists, deplorables, irredeemable, Nazis, and they called me Hitler, Trump said in Green Bay. They intimidated you, they demonized us, they censored us, they deconstructed us, and they used the power of our own government as a weapon against us all. This Tuesday is your chance to stand up and declare that you're not going to take it anymore.

