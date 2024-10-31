Heat-related deaths and illnesses increase due to climate change, experts warn | Climate crisis news





Climate change is raising temperatures to dangerous levels, causing more deaths and the spread of infectious diseases, while worsening drought and food security, a new report from health experts warns.

In 2023, the hottest year on record, the average person experienced 50 more days of dangerous temperatures than they would have had without climate change, according to the Lancet Countdown, an annual report released Wednesday based on work of 122 experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO).

The report was released as heatwaves, fires, hurricanes, droughts and floods continued with force this year, which is expected to surpass 2023 to become the hottest year on record.

Current policies and actions, if sustained, will put the world on a path to Goal 2.7. [degrees Celsius] heating by 2100, the report says.

Of the 15 indicators tracked by experts over the past eight years, 10 reached new records, the report said, including increases in extreme weather, heat-related deaths of the elderly and lack of food in due to droughts and floods affecting crops.

The elderly are the most vulnerable, with the number of heat-related deaths among people over 65 last year reaching a level 167 percent higher than in the 1990s.

From year to year, deaths directly associated with climate change are increasing, said Marina Belen Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown.

But heat also affects not only mortality and increased deaths, but also increased illnesses and pathologies associated with heat exposure, she said.

Rising temperatures also lead to lost profits, the report said. Last year, extreme heat cost the world an estimated 512 billion potential work hours, representing hundreds of billions of dollars in potential revenue.

Fuel the fire

The report also shows how oil and gas companies as well as some governments and banks are fueling the fire of climate change.

Major oil and gas companies, which have posted record profits, have increased their production of fossil fuels since last year, the report said.

Many countries have provided new fossil fuel subsidies to counter soaring oil and gas prices following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Climate change is also making food supply less reliable, the authors warn.

With up to 48 percent of the world's land area facing extreme drought conditions last year, researchers said an estimated 151 million more people would face food insecurity, compared to the years 1981-2010. .

Last year's extreme rains also affected about 60 percent of the land, causing flooding and increasing the risks of water contamination or infectious diseases, while the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses, such as dengue , has increased.

The study's authors urged the upcoming UN climate summit, COP29, which is scheduled to begin in Azerbaijan on November 11, to direct funds towards public health.

Despite these warnings, there have also been very encouraging signs of progress, Romanello said.

Deaths from fossil fuel-related air pollution fell by almost 7% to 2.1 million between 2016 and 2021, mainly due to efforts to reduce pollution from coal burning, the report said.

The share of clean renewable energy used to generate electricity has also almost doubled over the same period to 10.5%, it adds.

But Romanello also said: No individual or economy on the planet is safe from the health threats of climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/30/heat-related-deaths-and-diseases-rising-due-to-climate-change-experts-warn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos