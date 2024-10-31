WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign rally with former NFL quarterback Favre in Green Bay, Wisconsin





Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will travel through several swing states on Wednesday, crossing paths in Wisconsin, where the former president is scheduled to appear in Green Bay with a former local icon, retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Trump's campaign rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EDT. Watch in the player above.

A longtime supporter of Trump and other Republicans, Favre spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award three times and a Super Bowl. But the Pro Football Hall of Famer recently made headlines because of a social scandal in his home state of Mississippi.

Favre, 55, does not face any criminal charges, but he is among more than three dozen people or groups being sued as the state tries to recoup misspent money. Favre has repaid just over $1 million he received in speaking fees funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Mississippi Auditor Shad White, a Republican, said Favre never showed up for speaking engagements. White also said Favre still owes nearly $730,000 in interest.

Favre posted and reposted social media messages supporting Trump and criticizing Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Of all the elections I've seen in my life, I've never seen one where there was so much hatred,” Favre posted on X on Monday. “It's certainly sad to see.”

With six days until Election Day, Harris will travel from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Madison, Wisconsin's capital, then return south to Raleigh, North Carolina. Trump will head in the opposite direction, heading to Green Bay after an event in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The focus on Wisconsin is no surprise. The Badger State is a perennial presidential battleground, often decided by just a few thousand votes. Trump won it in 2016 by 23,000 votes and lost it in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden by 20,000 votes.

By relying on Favre, Trump is exploiting the state's deep and loyal support for the Packers and the team's former star quarterback. But Favre also has increased baggage after becoming embroiled in the Mississippi welfare spending scandal.

Mississippi has been among the poorest states for decades, but only a fraction of federal welfare goes to families. Instead, the Mississippi Department of Human Services allowed well-connected people to waste tens of millions of welfare dollars between 2016 and 2019, according to White and state and federal prosecutors.

A nonprofit group called Mississippi Community Education Center made two welfare payments to Favre Enterprises, the athlete's business: $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018. The TANF money was to be intended for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre agreed to lead fundraising efforts for his alma mater, where his daughter began playing on the volleyball team in 2017.

Mississippi Community Education Center Director Nancy New pleaded guilty in April 2022 to charges of misusing welfare money, as did her son Zachary New, who helped run the nonprofit organization non-profit. They are awaiting sentencing and have agreed to testify against others.

Favre appeared in September before a Republican-led congressional committee examining how states were failing to use welfare to help families in need. Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives said a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi involving Favre and others underscores the need for “serious reform” of the TANF program.

Favre told the congressional committee that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in January.

Wagster Pettus reported from Jackson, Mississippi.

